A 'kick in the gut': Southern Illinois officials disappointed Grand American will not be in Sparta

The fact that there was not collaboration to make the decision irritates Bryant the most, she said.

Pritzker briefly addressed the decision-making process during his stop in West Frankfort, saying he wanted to let science guide the process. That is why IDPH and IDNR made and announced the decision rather than his office, he said.

Dave Holder, chairman of Randolph County Board of Commissioners, said the decision greatly affects the area. He thanked Chris Martin of Randolph County Economic Development and the others who worked on the mitigation plan for their hard work.

“ATA had a tough decision to make,” he said.

The American Trapshooting Association Executive Committee had determined that if the event could not be held in Sparta, it would move to the home grounds of the Missouri Trapshooting Association in Linn Creek, Missouri. The Academics Integrity Marksmanship Championship will be Aug. 2-4 for youth competitors, and the Grand American will be Aug. 5-15.

“We gave one of the best presentations we could, and someone made a decision. Are we disappointed? Yes,” Martin said.