A 'kick in the gut': Southern Illinois officials disappointed Grand American will not be in Sparta

Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois Department of Natural Resources on Monday announced the World Shooting and Recreational Complex near Sparta would not host the 121st Grand American World Trapshooting Championships, scheduled for Aug. 5 to 15, due to public health concerns related to COVID-19.
State Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, called the decision a “$30 million kick in the gut” for Southern Illinois.
The event brings around $30 million annually to the region from sales tax dollars and spending in local hotels and businesses, according to State Rep. Nathan Reitz, D-Steeleville. The city of Sparta earns about $30,000 in tax revenue each year from the influx of people attending the event, Reitz said.
IDNR Director Colleen Callahan and IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in news releases Monday that the health of those attending was important, and they could not prevent the spread of COVID-19 with people traveling from around the world to attend the Grand American. Some of the reasons included: the ability to screen individuals entering and leaving the complex, controlling the size of groups gathering in the campground, and limited health care capacity in the immediate area.
“It would be totally different if no one had shown an ability to mitigate the risk,” Bryant said.
Reitz said a group worked on a mitigation plan from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon. A 41-page document was sent to IDPH and IDNR that outlined exactly how screening could take place, maps of one-way routes through the complex and its buildings, how social distancing would be enforced, and all the details of how operations would change at the event.
“I thought the plan was thorough and ensured the safety of everyone, competitors and spectators,” Reitz said. “I’m absolutely disappointed that we’re not going to be having it. I just hope it doesn’t drive some participants out.”
Bryant said the plan had support from Randolph County Sheriff Shannon Wolf, hospitals in Chester, Red Bud and Sparta, legislators, the Randolph County Health Department, and county and city officials.
She also expressed her disappointment in Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Bryant said he was scheduled to visit Southern Illinois on Tuesday, she said, and he rescheduled his visit to Monday. He was in Belleville Monday morning and West Frankfort Monday afternoon. He left West Frankfort shortly after 3 p.m. Monday. Pritzker's office did not respond to a Wednesday email seeking comment.
American Trapshooting Association Executive Director Lynn Gipson was notified at 5:30 p.m. Monday that the Grand American would not be allowed in Sparta, according to a statement from ATA.
“The governor did not have the courage to stay and make the announcement himself eye-to-eye with Southern Illinoisans,” Bryant said. “The same thing is true with the (Du Quoin State) fair.”
The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced on Friday that the Du Quoin State Fair and Illinois State Fair in Springfield would be canceled because of the pandemic.
The fact that there was not collaboration to make the decision irritates Bryant the most, she said.
Pritzker briefly addressed the decision-making process during his stop in West Frankfort, saying he wanted to let science guide the process. That is why IDPH and IDNR made and announced the decision rather than his office, he said.
Dave Holder, chairman of Randolph County Board of Commissioners, said the decision greatly affects the area. He thanked Chris Martin of Randolph County Economic Development and the others who worked on the mitigation plan for their hard work.
“ATA had a tough decision to make,” he said.
The American Trapshooting Association Executive Committee had determined that if the event could not be held in Sparta, it would move to the home grounds of the Missouri Trapshooting Association in Linn Creek, Missouri. The Academics Integrity Marksmanship Championship will be Aug. 2-4 for youth competitors, and the Grand American will be Aug. 5-15.
“We gave one of the best presentations we could, and someone made a decision. Are we disappointed? Yes,” Martin said.
“While the health and safety of Illinoisans remains our top priority, we are witnessing the real-world consequences of a shutdown gone too far," U.S. Rep Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, said in a statement Wednesday. "The Grand American trapshooting competition is a time-honored event in Southern Illinois and a point of pride for our people. Banning this year’s event shows a lack of appreciation for how COVID-19 impacts different regions differently and ignores the simmering frustration of Southern Illinoisans desperate to jumpstart our economy,” he said.
Reitz said it’s upsetting because it means so much to the area’s small businesses, especially after being closed earlier this year. An event like the Grand American can turn a struggling business into a profitable one, he said.
“I look forward to having them back next year. I hope it’s bigger and better. We are all optimistic,” Reitz said.
