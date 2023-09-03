Ideas for the feature articles we call “Business Spotlights” come from everywhere: a logo painted on the back of a pickup truck, a social media post, new construction in a previously located building or word-of-mouth. Sometimes, too, ideas come from “on high.”

Such was the case for this weekend. As a part of Lee Enterprises, a family of 70 or so newspapers across the nation, The Southern occasionally receives ideas or suggestions for article topics from the corporate office. Recently, regional editors suggested that each newspaper include in its Labor Day weekend edition a feature on a local business.

Jackson Brandhorst, Editor-in-Chief of The Southern, was quick to point out that a “Business Spotlight” was something our newspaper has done for years – since early 2018, in fact. We feel that highlighting local businesses is of extreme importance.

Since we began the Business Spotlight, we have featured more than 200 Southern Illinois businesses ranging from individuals with side hustles handcrafting corn brooms or wooden board games in their garages to retailers, specialty farms, artists and skating rinks. While some of the enterprises profiled have since shuttered – victims of COVID-19 or changing consumer interests – others have grown, expanded and flourished.

In the fall of 2018, Cold Blooded Brewing Co. was featured in a Business Spotlight. At that time, the business, now known as Cold Blooded Coffee and Roastery, consisted of owners TJ and Jackie Cowan creating their product in their garage and driving coffee to a few retail locations.

“Now we have four locations, restaurants and full catering as well as wholesale,” TJ Cowan explained. “We’ve grown to 13 employees and literally are shipping all over the world.”

Melissa Ray Roach, director of the Small Business Development Center at Southern Illinois University Carbondale said it is businesses like Cowan’s that make the region work.

“When you look at the Small Business Administration’s definition of small business in the United States, it’s 500 employees or less, which is 99.9% of the businesses in our region,” she said. “What does the landscape look like without them? They are the ones that foster innovation, create jobs and contribute to local growth and stability. They are so important.”

Ray Roach said the impact of small businesses cannot be overstated.

“They are the ones that give back and making a difference,” she continued. “For every dollar that they make, it circulates at least 2.5 times before it goes out of the region. That’s the guy in his garage doing that. Not only is he putting food on his family’s table, he’s creating things and services that we need.”

These entrepreneurs and business owners are also making an impact on people. Certainly Carbondale obstetrician Doug Gates has touched many lives – literally. He was featured in a March 2018 article celebrating his 7,000th delivery. He’s now at 8,682 and he said “it never gets old.”

Most of the entrepreneurs featured in Business Spotlights have shared similar sentiments. Many also want to promote the region. Zack Hawk of Hawk Outfitters in Marion produces duck calls and other hunting accessories, many named after the region. Meghann Buehner uses her business as a way of sharing her love for the area.

“618 Candle is a way for us to say, ‘Hey, you can get a high-quality product that not only smells good but also can highlight some of the places around here that we love.’ It is sort of a way to remind people to think local,” she said.

Deb Barnett, executive director of Southern Illinois Now, a non-profit which works to promote the region, said these are the types of businesses the area needs to support.

“The small businesses are the very fabric that make up our region. We do have larger business, but, by and large, it is our small businesses through Southern Illinois that drives us,” she said.

Barnett added that entrepreneurs and laborers will be the ones to move Southern Illinois forward.

“Workforce is on everybody’s mind right now,” she added. “We are a region with high-quality labor that makes things happen every day.”