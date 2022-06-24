A look at key board races in Williamson, Franklin, and Saline counties

County board primary races across the region range from the crowded to the uncontested. Here’s a look at some of the candidates seeking their party’s nomination for county board.

Williamson County

Williamson County Commission Brent Gentry is seeking re-election to the three-member county board. He is running unopposed on the Democratic ticket for the June 28 primary election. In November, he will face either Jimmie Johnson or Jim Rasor who are vying for the opportunity to run against Gentry in the general election.

Franklin County

In Franklin County, two Republican commissioners from District 1 are seeking re-election and face primary challenges. Incumbents Neil Hargis and Mark Kash face opponents Angela Evans, Curtis Overton and Luke Saeger to be their party’s three candidates for board seats.

On the Democratic side, Incumbent Randall Crocker and Raymond Scott are on the ballot for the District 1 seats.

No Democrats are running for the county board from Districts 2 and 3. Only incumbent Republicans are listed on the ballot for Districts 2 and 3: J. Larry Miller, Ray Minor and Brad Wilson in District 1 and John R. Gossett, Jack Warren and Kevin D. Weston in District 3.

Saline County

All 13 seats on the Saline County Board are up for election in November. Democratic candidates include James Furey, Dennis Gauger, Michele Gribble, Bob Oglesbuy and Bruce Tolley. Oglesbuy and Tolley are incumbents.

Residents casting Republican ballots in Tuesday’s primary will choose from 17 candidates including current county board members Rona Simpson Bramlet, Jean Ellis, Todd Horton, Ryan Lambert, Mike McKinnies, Roy Oldham, Chris Penrod, Casey Perkins, Wes Sherrod and Jay Williams,. Also listed on the ballot are Joe Burtis, Dan Dearing, Chuck DePriest. BreAnna Banks Docksteiner, Jeff Guard, Eli McEwan and Justin Travelstead.

