CARBONDALE — The public library isn't just for those who read books, it's also for those who write them.

The Creative Writing Star Group, a writers support group which meets together at the Carbondale Public Library, was first started by the SIH program, Second Act, which helps enrich the lives of local seniors through community involvement groups from knitting to writing.

"Our writers group does not have a stated policy regarding age, and we have had younger people attend. We are looking to diversify our group in general. Our meeting time, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., does make it far easier for retirees to attend," said group member and coordinator, David McKay, one of about twenty local writers who come to the library every month for the friendship and critical feedback of their writing.

The group has several published writers who have received awards for their work, one of whom is Candace Armstrong, a poet, essayist and novelist who recently published her first book, "Evidence of Grace" (2021), a novel dealing with relationships, sociological pressures, and the willingness to endure hardships for love.

Carole Bolinski, another group member, is published in several genres, from mystery to poetry, and has several poems published in anthologies from contests, journals, and has even co-authored a book with her brother, "Pearls Beneath The Rind."

The group comes together at the library for a "safe, convenient, comfortable" environment to conduct their reading and peer-review writing sessions. Though there are published writers in the group, there is not a "publish or perish" policy.

"Our main goal is just to become better writers. Some do want to publish, some see writing as a mentally and spiritually fulfilling craft, and some, like me, write as therapy," McKay said, "Because writing can be such a personal and intimate art, sharing our work has led to deep friendships in our group." The Creative Writing Star Group brings in speakers several times a year who share their thoughts on the writing craft and share strategies on how to get published.

2nd Act Writers has been around for over half a decade and meets twice a month, shaped and organized into its present form by the contributions and knowledge of Carole Bolinski. "I do not see the group ending. Almost everyone in our group has leadership skills, so I don’t see any reason why the group would not continue for years," McKay said.

The Illinois State Poetry Society (ISPS) also meets at the public library in Carbondale every month which, though not free like the Creative Writing group, has some writer's perks peculiar to itself.

For a membership fee of 20 dollars, poets can be members of the ISPS, the National Federation of State Poetry Societies, and any other ISPS chapter in addition to the southern chapter in Carbondale. The ISPS website will periodically publish poems from its members, and include them in its annual anthologies, in addition to other benefits of membership.

The ISPS Southern Chapter which meets at the library in Carbondale has about a dozen active members and has been around since 2010. The meetings usually involve group readings of member's poems with critiques following.

"ISPS offers good opportunities for both new and seasoned poets to publish poems, so almost all of our chapter members do," said Kathy Cotton, Facilitator ISPS Southern Chapter, who noted that in the past year alone, seven members of the group published poetry books, and one of those, "Genica" by Neth Hass of Anna, won the 2022 ISPS Book of the Year award.