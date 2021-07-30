A proposed railroad merger's potential impact on Southern Illinois transit

“I’ve never seen quite so much media hype and assertions of competitive benefits since maybe the fight to split up Conrail in 1996,” Blaze said. “Even that pales compared to what we are seeing here. Both roads have gone out and gotten shippers, customers and communities to sign up, saying they support one or the other.”

Blaze explained that as part of the Surface Transportation Board’s consideration of a merger proposal, applicants must file extensive documentation and projections, reporting everything from financial records and projections to planned routes and railroad capacities. Neither the Canadian National nor Canadian Pacific has submitted these application materials — called evidence — yet.

“I want to emphasize all that’s been filed so far is the intention of an application,” he explained. “Neither has filed an application with all of the details of how this is going to work. I think this is a lot of hype with very little technical ammunition on the strengths and weaknesses of the plans.”

Blaze said even if the Canadian National is permitted to purchase the Kansas City Southern and if it does lead to increased freight traffic in Chicago, it may not all immediately travel south.