A Southern Illinois rotary club is marking its 10th anniversary

One of the region’s youngest civic clubs is celebrating a big milestone this week.

The Rotary Club of Jackson Williamson Counties Sunset is marking its 10th anniversary with a special banquet, memories and surprises this upcoming weekend.

At a time when many other Rotary groups in the region have observed their own centennials, the 20-plus member club is unique for reasons besides its youth, said Club President Fred Betz.

First, the club meets each week in the evening. In contrast, most other civic groups come together for breakfast or lunch meetings. The Jackson Williamson group meets at 6 p.m., on Tuesdays at Bandana’s in Carbondale. Additionally, the club is predominantly female.

“One of the things that distinguishes us is that we are more than 60% women, that’s well above the average for Rotary in the United States,” Betz said.

He said nearly all of the club members are Paul Harris Fellows, a designation for Rotary members who have made personal contributions or have had contributions made in their name of $1,000 or more to the Rotary Foundation.

The club is also known for its service projects and sponsorship of Southern Illinois not-for-profit groups through the club’s “Pay it Forward” program.

Betz said the club’s anniversary banquet will be Saturday evening at Carbondale’s Hunan Restaurant. He said the club will recognize members, including four charter members of the club as well as enjoying a presentation on club activities and history. He added that two new club members will be inducted and also promised a couple of surprises.

Past Rotary District Governor Terry Mathias, a member of the Rotary Club of Jackson Williamson Counties Sunset, will serve as emcee for the celebration.

“I’m looking forward to all of the camaraderie and remembering everything we’ve done in the past,” explained Merilyn Hogan, one of the founding members of the group. “Plus, it’s exciting to think about what we can do in the future.”