A tale of two cities: African American Museum showcases the history of the North East side of Carbondale

CARBONDALE― In the African American Museum of Carbondale, dozens of framed photos and a publication make up a new display — showcasing what used to be the mostly segregated North East Side.

The project’s goal?

To tell the history of the North East side and how it eventually came together with the West.

Milton McDaniel, and his wife Corene, the museum’s founders, have spent most of their lives on the North East side. They are proud of their neighborhood and when the Healing Illinois grant was announced, they decided they wanted to participate and showcase Carbondale’s history.

Milton was born in the 1940s on the North East side and said the neighborhood was its own community.

“We had our own mom-and-pop stores, which was probably about 18 or 19 stores throughout the community, which went from Jackson or from Main Street north all the way to work to what they call the hoodlum, which is probably on the other side of Fisher Street,” Milton said.

During this time, there was only one Black police officer on the Carbondale force, Milton said. His name was Lee English and he was only allowed to police this area of town on the East side of the railroad tracks.

Milton said the tracks essentially divided the town. The Black community stayed on the East side of the tracks and the white community on the west.

While a few of the stores Milton described on the North East side were owned by white individuals, he said the communities lived separately.

“Carbondale, it seemed to be that it was just divided. You know, equal but separate. I don't think we were actually equal. We had our own grade school, Black grade school, (our) own Black high school. Across the railroad tracks was the Carbondale Community High School,” Milton said. “And for years and years, I don't think there was ever any Blacks went there.”

The grade school and high school on the North East side were Attucks Grade School and High School. The high school was later shut down, Milton said.

“In '64, they decided, 'OK, let's integrate the school system instead ... They just shut down the Black high school and ... suggested all the Black kids go to community and there was no busing."

Because they lived on the other side of town from the school, they had to walk all that way, Milton said.

Milton described this as a “cold blow” to the community.

This happened as Milton was graduating 8th grade at Attucks Grade School and was playing on the grade school’s basketball team. A coach from Carbondale Community High School recruited his team and said if they were to play for his team at the high school, he would make sure they had the chance to go to college.

“But still, once again, we would play basketball together and after the basketball games were over, the white kids would go over to their (...) town on Elm street. And the Black kids have to go to their (...) town on Jackson Street on East Jackson Street. There was no mixing, we'd play ball together, and we won a lot together. But after the ball game was over, we still went back to our own separate ways,” Milton said.

Eventually, through more wins and national recognition, the basketball teams both at the high school and at SIU would put Carbondale on the map and Milton said the town began to heal its separation through sports. He spoke of Walt Frazier and said he grew up on the North East side.

Some of the old businesses on the North East side stuck around until about 15 years ago, Milton said.

Most of the photos in the museum’s display showcase the buildings now and describe what they used to be. They talk about where the only Black dry cleaners was, about the bar and pub scene on the North East side and of homes occupied by important community members including Lee English.

The photos also talk about Ridgeway, the local supermarket and the segregation that occurred at the varsity.

Milton said it used to be that there was one theater in town that allowed Black community members to see movies and the varsity would only allow them to sit in the balcony, they were banned from sitting anywhere else.

There are several photos not on display yet, Milton said. But he still has stories.

When he was growing up, there were two days in the summer Black kids were allowed to swim in Crab Orchard Lake ― Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-3 p.m. each day.

Milton has fond memories of growing up in his neighborhood and said there was never crime there and people slept with their doors unlocked.

To hear more of his stories and of the display, visit the African American Museum in the Carbondale mall.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.