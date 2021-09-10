A walk in Cannon Park to advocate for suicide awareness

In an era of increasing suicide rates, the sixth annual Warriors of Hope Suicide Awareness and Prevention Walk hopes bring attention to suicide, provide hope for those who are struggling and help to remember those who died by suicide.
Set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Carterville’s Cannon Park, the approximate one-mile walk also raises funds to increase public awareness campaigns and suicide prevention efforts.
The U.S. suicide rate has increased 35% since 1999 according to the National Center for Health Statistics – increasing an average of 0.8% each year between 1999 and 2006. Since then, the rate has grown by more than 2% annually. Walk organizer Maleah Paschall said the data translates to a suicide every 12 minutes in the U.S., making it the tenth leading cause of death in the nation.
The annual walk is a project of Sound Mind and Heart Christian Counseling, a not-for-profit Carbondale mental health practice. Paschall, who serves as president of the organization, said the walk began as a way of remembering a childhood friend lost to suicide.
“Suicide affects every socioeconomic group. On person who commits suicide can affect dozens and even hundreds of people,” Paschall said.
Participants in the walk receive a T-shirt as well as a ribbon to commemorate a suicide victim or in support of suicide awareness. A pre-event ceremony will give people a chance to remember and reflect, she said.
Following the event, walkers will work together to create an art project as a memorial to be displayed until the 2022 walk.
Paschall said Sound Mind and Heart also offers monthly support groups for those dealing with another’s suicide.
“We want people to know that they are not alone and that there is help. A lot of people get stuck in the grief process and feel guilty. They have trouble being happy and that is why we do the walk,” Paschall explained. “It is us try to give something back to the people who have lost someone. The event allows us to give them a positive way of remembering someone and feeling some community.”
Registration for the walk is $25. To participate, donate or volunteer, visit www.soundmindandheart.com/warriors-of-hope/.