Residents of Southern Illinois will have the opportunity to stroll back in time to the early 20th Century and learn about seven Carbondale residents from the era as part of the Jackson County Historical Society’s Cemetery Walk, set for Saturday, April 29.

The walk will take participants on a guided tour of Carbondale’s Oakland Cemetery where they will stop at the grave markers of several individuals who died in 1923 and hear about each of their lives and legacies. Attendees will also learn about the history of both Carbondale and the cemetery as well as what life was like in Jackson County 100 years ago.

Featured individuals, whose stories will each be told by volunteers stationed at their individual markers include Hazel Price Algee, a 19-year-old single mother; Francis Marion Batson, a Civil War veteran and prisoner of war at the Andersonville Prison; former Southern Illinois Normal University (now Southern Illinois University Carbondale) President Daniel Parkinson and other local past residents.

Scott Johnson, president of the Jackson County Historical Society, said two volunteer-led groups will stroll through the cemetery and gain insight on the individuals as well as local history over the course of two hours.

“The tour guides will have some details that they give about the cemetery, about early Carbondale and they also have some information that they will share about the different types of symbols that you might find on grave markers,” he said. “I think it is going to be a really informative and entertaining afternoon. Some of the stories are very, very interesting.”

He said members of the Murphysboro High School Beta Club are assisting with the tour as well.

Johnson said the cemetery tour is the first one the historical society has organized. Subject individuals were identified and researched by a committee of volunteers. He said the society is considering future cemetery walks at other locations in the county as well including one specifically in remembrance of the 1925 Tri-State Tornado victims. He added that he was looking forward to the first cemetery walk.

“People are going to walk away with some very interesting stories about the lives of individuals that were very prominent in Carbondale during a different time,” he said.

The event is funded in part through a grant from Illinois Humanities. Walks begin at noon and 2 p.m. and reservations are required. Tickets for the cemetery walk are $5 and available online at www.jchsil.com/events/cemetery-walk.

