About 200 protesters march in Herrin for equality

HERRIN — Korshawn Johnson led a peaceful protest rally and march Friday evening in Herrin with the help of several other organizers.
He considered canceling the march portion of the protest because of the heat and humidity, but the crowd convinced him to go ahead with the march.
Police blocked Herrin Street for protesters to march from Herrin City Park to the intersection with 14th Street, where they kneeled in a parking lot to remember George Floyd and others who have died while in police custody.
Cousins Amarionna Williams, Jonay Harrison, Janiya Harrison, Leyavonna Williams and Aleah Williams talked about their reasons for participating.
“Police brutality needs to end. There needs to be equality,” Amarionna Williams said.
“The color of our skin doesn’t define us,” Jonay Harrison said.
“Just because the color of our skin is different doesn’t mean we are different from anyone else,” Janiya Harrison said.
"Don’t judge us on the outside if you don’t know us on the inside,” Leyavonna Williams said.
“Don’t judge a book by its cover,” Aleah added.
This was the first protest for the five young cousins, who all live in Herrin.
One of the themes of the evening was all lives matter and black lives matter, and that all lives do not matter unless black lives matter.
“It’s about people who cannot defend themselves. George Floyd cannot defend himself,” Reginald Beard said, and also named others who cannot defend themselves.
Dr. Christian Gillespie said it was beautiful to see how many people came to the protest.
“I applaud people for stepping out of their comfort zone,” she said.
Gillespie, who works in corrections, talked about the disproportional number of black men incarcerated. She asked those attending to speak out in their groups of friends and family, and to question their own stereotypes.
Elijah Burnett said the peaceful protests are drawing more and more participants. The crowd was about 200 Friday evening.
Johnson asked those attending to talk to someone who is different than them, and to really get to know one another.
After the protest, Beard said he's lived in Southern Illinois eight years — but Friday evening it finally felt like home.
Johnson is planning additional protests and other events and will keep everyone updated through his Facebook page.
