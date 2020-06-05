About 200 protesters march in Herrin for equality

One of the themes of the evening was all lives matter and black lives matter, and that all lives do not matter unless black lives matter.

“It’s about people who cannot defend themselves. George Floyd cannot defend himself,” Reginald Beard said, and also named others who cannot defend themselves.

Dr. Christian Gillespie said it was beautiful to see how many people came to the protest.

“I applaud people for stepping out of their comfort zone,” she said.

Gillespie, who works in corrections, talked about the disproportional number of black men incarcerated. She asked those attending to speak out in their groups of friends and family, and to question their own stereotypes.

Elijah Burnett said the peaceful protests are drawing more and more participants. The crowd was about 200 Friday evening.

Johnson asked those attending to talk to someone who is different than them, and to really get to know one another.

After the protest, Beard said he's lived in Southern Illinois eight years — but Friday evening it finally felt like home.

Johnson is planning additional protests and other events and will keep everyone updated through his Facebook page.