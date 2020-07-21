HUD awards $1.5 million for sewer, water upgrades to Cairo apartment building

CAIRO — The Alexander County Housing Authority has received a $1.5 million federal emergency disaster grant to replace the sewer and water supply lines at the Connell F. Smith apartment building.
The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, whose congressional district includes Cairo, said the funding will allow the housing authority to make “critical improvements” to ensure residents of the public housing complex have access to safe, clean water.
“Families should not have to worry about whether or not they have access to clean water in their own homes,” Bost said in a statement.
HUD removed local control from the housing authority in February 2016, citing years of mismanagement and deplorable living conditions in the ACHA's properties. A year later, HUD announced plans to demolish the housing authority's two largest apartment complexes: Elmwood and McBride. HUD gave the nearly 200 families who had been living in them rental assistance vouchers for use in privately owned rentals, or assistance in moving to another public housing complex. Many of the families moved to neighboring cities to find housing, but some who stayed in Cairo moved into the Smith building.
The housing authority remains in federal administrative receivership, though its day-to-day operations are managed in a cooperative agreement with the Pulaski County Housing Authority.
Jim Cunningham, deputy regional manager for HUD’s Chicago Regional Office, said that it has been costly to provide routine maintenance for frequent plumbing issues plaguing the aging system at the Smith high rise. The entire system needs to be updated, he said.
