Interested in the outdoors? Take the Master Naturalist training from the University of Illinois

MARION — The University of Illinois Extension program is looking for adults who enjoy spending time outdoors and have a passion for giving back for their Illinois Master Naturalist volunteer training.

Horticulture Educator Kim Rohling said the course will teach adults about nature and how to be good stewards. It will include classroom and in-the-field training.

Illinois Extension will host a hybrid training in early 2023 for the next cohort of Master Naturalists. The training consists of science-based educational opportunities offered through self-paced assignments, in-person activities and discussions.

Becoming an Illinois Master Naturalist starts with the 60-hour training class. After completing the class, a minimum of 30 hours of volunteering is required. Part of the training will be introducing the class to places to volunteer.

Regional experts will teach classes on ecology, invasive species, aquatic life, forestry, geology, herpetology, entomology and much more. The program includes videos, a manual, reading materials, and activities. A strong internet connection is highly recommended.

“This year’s class will have a lot of field trip days to Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge. A lot of volunteer opportunities exist at the refuge,” Rohling said.

Training sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Thursday from April 13 through June 8. The group will meet at the Williamson County Extension office at 1301 Enterprise Way, Suite 60, Marion, IL 62959, with field trips to Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.

Rohling said they hope to move to CONWR visitor center when it opens. The orientation session will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 13.

The Illinois Master Naturalist training has been offered in other counties, according to Rohling. It was offered in conjunction with Giant City State Park, Cypress Creek and Rend Lake.

“Southern Illinois has a rich and diverse landscape that allows for many volunteer opportunities,” Rohling said. “Volunteers can work with state parks and refuges to assist with natural areas restoration and education, or collect data as a citizen scientist.”

She added that some of area’s Master Naturalists do a lot of youth programs. Trail Blasts which are trash cleanups are popular. In Ripple Hollow, they have collected 3,200 pounds of trash.

Recently, Rohling said a bunch of volunteers have been interested in pollinators. They volunteer with organizations that track pollinators.

The fee for the spring course is $250, which includes nine weeks of online materials and live sessions.

Download an application packet at go.illinois.edu/2023SpringMN. The deadline to apply is March 31.

To learn more about becoming a Master Naturalist, contact Horticulture Educator Kim Rohling at (618) 687-1727 or kimrohli@illinois.edu.

University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in programming, contact Kim Rohling. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting participant needs.