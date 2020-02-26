Across Southern Illinois, local governments sue companies in prescription opioid supply chain

WEST FRANKFORT — Across Southern Illinois, local governing bodies have voted to sue the manufacturers and distributors of prescription opioids.
Their lawsuits allege that companies up and down the supply chain allowed millions of prescription opioids to flood the region, resulting in “a foreseeable, widespread diversion” of pain pills into the illicit market. This has created “a serious public health and safety crisis” involving opioid abuse, addiction, morbidity and mortality; it is also a public nuisance, the lawsuits allege.
The Southern Illinois counties of Jefferson, Washington, Hamilton, Saline, Gallatin, Union, Johnson, Hardin, Pulaski, Massac, Alexander, and the city of Metropolis, are among others in the state that have voted to take legal action.
West Frankfort was the latest to add its name as a plaintiff to this nationwide legal battle, with the unanimous passage of a resolution at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.
“This is something we feel we need to do to hold them accountable,” West Frankfort Mayor Tom Jordan said. “We’re trying to send a message.” The resolution approved by the council declared that “the unlawful distribution of prescription controlled substances has created a public nuisance and a serious public health and safety crisis for the citizens of West Frankfort.”
Nationally, the opioid crisis has rocked rural areas and struggling coal mining communities especially hard, and Franklin County is no exception.
“You can tell by the number of people who are homeless, and if you look at the docket for Franklin County Court, you see so many drug cases on there,” said Mike Riva, the city’s attorney.
Southern Illinois’ communities are among thousands of state and local governments nationwide that have filed similar lawsuits. The defendants include manufacturers of oxycodone, hydrocodone and fentanyl, such as Purdue Pharma, Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Mallinckrodt, among others; the “Big Three” distributors — McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. — and other wholesale distributors; and pharmacy distributors such as Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid.
Regionally, Union County led the way in 2017, when then-State’s Attorney, now Circuit Court Judge Tyler Edmonds announced the filing of a lawsuit against five prescription opioid manufacturers and their related companies. “This addiction crisis crosses all socioeconomic classes and includes your neighbors, friends, family members, and co-workers,” Edmonds said at the time.
Their cases have been, or are expected to be, transferred to a federal court in Ohio, and join a consolidated legal case pending there before U.S. District Judge Dan A. Polster.
The consolidated legal battle is led by five large national law firms. Their legal argument hinges on the 1970 Controlled Substance Act. The law mandates that distributors and manufacturers identify, investigate and report red flags in the distribution chain to authorities, and halt suspicious orders before shipment, according to a joint informational report from the plaintiffs' law firms titled "Rebuilding Communities Together: National Opioid Litigation."
"These pharmaceutical companies are supposed to serve as the gatekeepers — the watch dogs — for preventing opioid abuse," it says. "However, for years, the distribution and manufacturers of prescription opioids have failed to report or halt suspicious orders, while continuously funneling millions of pills into communities."
Locally, Edwardsville-based Goldenberg, Heller & Antognoli, P.C. is representing most Southern Illinois communities in their lawsuits. Attorney Thomas Lech said that the more local governments that participate, the better chance the region has to receive enough funding or resources to create a coordinated response to the crisis in the event of a settlement.
“Southern Illinois has been disproportionately affected by the opioid epidemic,” Lech said. “While prescription rates for opioids nationally are beyond extraordinarily high, in many instances in Southern Illinois communities, the prescription rates for opioids were four or five times the national average.”
For instance, the lawsuit filed on behalf of Saline County said that the opioid prescribing rate in that county was about 214 prescriptions per 100 people in 2016, three times the overall national rate of 67 prescriptions per 100 people.
These high prescribing rates were not an aberration for Saline County; rates have been consistently greater than two prescriptions per person over the course of several years, the lawsuit claimed, citing statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This epidemic — resulting from failures of companies along the supply chain — has placed increased budgetary constraints on the county as it has required an increased public health, medical and law enforcement response in an attempt to stem the tide of addiction, and the illicit sale of drugs, the 210-page lawsuit claims.
Judge Polster has said he desires a global settlement of the thousands of pending claims filed in federal court, according to national media reports. The major law firms leading the legal battle said in their informational report that they believe a successful outcome "would include action to address and end the current opioid crisis in addition to compensating your community for its past and ongoing damages resulting from defendants' conduct that caused the current opioid epidemic."
While not exact equivalents, outcomes could be similar to those of the tobacco and California lead paint litigation, in which governmental entities were awarded damages as well as ongoing relief to combat the continuing crises, their report said.
