Activists call for release of detainees as Pulaski County Detention Center ends ICE contract

Becca Tally, chairperson of the Southern Illinois Immigrant Rights Project, is working with her group to demand the release — not transfer — of all the detainees in the center.

“This is the perfect opportunity, with the end of the contract, for these men and women … who are, you know, integral parts of their families, their homes, their communities, to have that genuine review of their case and be released home where possible,” Tally said. “And we'd like to see them return to their families, their jobs, their communities, instead of languishing away in a detention center awaiting their court process.”

Tally said she believes putting people in immigration detention centers is poor policy and it is contrary to the values of faith and family the community holds dear. She said transferring detainees breaks up their support system.

“If this center is going to close, we think it's very important that people be able to go back to their families and the support systems within their community, rather than being transferred far away from their families, where they lack the relationships and support that they may have developed in Pulaski,” Tally said.