Activists call for release of detainees as Pulaski County Detention Center ends ICE contract

ULLIN — With signed legislation that essentially ends immigration detention in Illinois, the Pulaski County Detention Center has opted to leave its contract with ICE and all remaining detainees at the facility will either be transferred or released.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Illinois Way Forward Act (SB 667) on Aug. 2, making it illegal for any law enforcement agency or unit of state or local government to sign contracts allowing them to detain immigrants and any existing contract must be terminated by Jan. 1 2022.
Pulaski was one of only three counties to have this agreement with ICE. The other two facilities are Kankakee and McHenry counties.
The Associated Press reports that most detainees in ICE custody nationwide are held in privately run facilities and these are banned in Illinois as of legislation that passed in 2019.
“ICE will conduct a case-by-case assessment of all individuals at the Pulaski County Detention Center and, where necessary, transfer noncitizens to other ICE detention facilities. Every effort will be made to keep transferred detainees in the state of Illinois,” an ICE official said in an email to The Southern.
While the loss of a federal contract at the facility is expected to have an economic impact on the region, immigration advocates say the move is a step in the right direction.
Julián Lazalde, civic engagement and policy analyst at the National Immigrant Justice Center, said ICE has given a deadline of close of business Thursday for people who are being detained at Pulaski and their representatives to present information to ICE officials to support their requests to be released.
Lazalde said they estimate that between 50 and 70 people are being held in the 240-bed facility. Despite requests for the figures from The Southern, ICE officials have refused to comment on a specific number.
"For detainees transferred to another detention facility, the agency will adhere to ICE Policy 11022.1 Detainee Transfers, and take into consideration immediate family, attorney of record, and status of removal proceedings," an ICE official said to The Southern.
Lazalde said they were given an Aug. 26 deadline to file any appeals for release and from the nonprofit’s understanding, the ICE review process will take about a week — with any transfers taking place the week after.
Becca Tally, chairperson of the Southern Illinois Immigrant Rights Project, is working with her group to demand the release — not transfer — of all the detainees in the center.
“This is the perfect opportunity, with the end of the contract, for these men and women … who are, you know, integral parts of their families, their homes, their communities, to have that genuine review of their case and be released home where possible,” Tally said. “And we'd like to see them return to their families, their jobs, their communities, instead of languishing away in a detention center awaiting their court process.”
Tally said she believes putting people in immigration detention centers is poor policy and it is contrary to the values of faith and family the community holds dear. She said transferring detainees breaks up their support system.
“If this center is going to close, we think it's very important that people be able to go back to their families and the support systems within their community, rather than being transferred far away from their families, where they lack the relationships and support that they may have developed in Pulaski,” Tally said.
Father Bob Flannery, who is also a member of SIRP and works to provide spiritual care for detainees, said it is safer in terms of COVID-19 if those being held at Pulaski are released.