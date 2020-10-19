Additional COVID-19 mitigations to take effect in Southern Illinois' Region 5

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meetings, social events, gatherings

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity

No party buses

Gaming and casinos close at 11 p.m., are limited to 25% capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

Region 5 includes Marion, Jefferson, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, Perry, Jackson, Franklin, Williamson, Saline, Hamilton, White, Gallatin, Union, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, Alexander, Massac and Pulaski counties. The seven-day rolling average test positivity rate in Region 5 has been at or above 8% for three consecutive days, according to IDPH. That metric triggers additional mitigations.

According to the IDPH news release, businesses and communities in Region 5 will receive priority consideration for the current round of Business Interruption Grants due to the greater restrictions.

"Today, we’re in a health care crisis that continues to escalate; we’re losing family, friends and neighbors," Craig Davis, system director of hospitalist medicine for Southern Illinois Healthcare, said at the news conference. "My appeal to each of you is simple. Wear a mask. Pause large gatherings. Practice social distancing. Wash your hands frequently. Please consider these short-term sacrifices for the greater good. The enemy is disease, not each other.”

This story will be updated.