 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Additional COVID-19 mitigations to take effect in Southern Illinois' Region 5
5 comments
breaking developing featured

Additional COVID-19 mitigations to take effect in Southern Illinois' Region 5

  • Updated
  • 5
{{featured_button_text}}
pritzker-0922.jpg

Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at a news conference in September.

 Courtesy blueroomstream.com

MURPHYSBORO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced in a news conference Monday that Region 5 of Illinois' COVID-19 plan, which includes all of deep Southern Illinois, will see greater virus mitigation measures beginning Thursday.

The governor announced in the news conference at Jackson County Public Health Department that the additional mitigations officially go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. According to a news release from Illinois Department of Public Health, the mitigation measures include: 

Bars

  • No indoor service
  • All outside bar service closes at 11 p.m.
  • All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside
  • No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)
  • Tables should be 6 feet apart
  • No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
  • No dancing or standing indoors
  • Reservations required for each party
  • No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

  • No indoor dining or bar service
  • All outdoor dining closes at 11 p.m.
  • Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart
  • No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
  • Reservations required for each party
  • No seating of multiple parties at one table

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings, social events, gatherings

  • Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity
  • No party buses
  • Gaming and casinos close at 11 p.m., are limited to 25% capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

Region 5 includes Marion, Jefferson, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, Perry, Jackson, Franklin, Williamson, Saline, Hamilton, White, Gallatin, Union, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, Alexander, Massac and Pulaski counties. The seven-day rolling average test positivity rate in Region 5 has been at or above 8% for three consecutive days, according to IDPH. That metric triggers additional mitigations.

According to the IDPH news release, businesses and communities in Region 5 will receive priority consideration for the current round of Business Interruption Grants due to the greater restrictions.

"Today, we’re in a health care crisis that continues to escalate; we’re losing family, friends and neighbors," Craig Davis, system director of hospitalist medicine for Southern Illinois Healthcare, said at the news conference. "My appeal to each of you is simple. Wear a mask. Pause large gatherings. Practice social distancing. Wash your hands frequently. Please consider these short-term sacrifices for the greater good. The enemy is disease, not each other.”

This story will be updated.

5 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

"Spot," the industrial robot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News