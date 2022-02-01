Adverse weather may delay delivery of The Southern

Delivery of The Southern may be delayed Wednesday morning, especially in outlying areas, due to overnight snow and ice.
Photos: February 1984 blizzard strikes Southern Illinois
A copy of the original file photo of Don Casper, Carbondale resident, as he shoveled snow on East Main Street by J.R.'s during a blizzard on Feb. 27, 1984.
The Southern File Photo
A clipping of the front page of The Southern Illinoisan on February 27, 1984, the day a major snow storm covered the region, which depicts the hazardous winter weather conditions — noting that the storm that hit that day was considered a "thundersnow."
The Southern File
A clipping from The Southern Illinoisan's Feb. 27, 1984 edition, page 3, which portrays the affects of a "thundersnow" that hit the Midwest that year.
The Southern File
A copy of the original file photo of the winter blizzard on Feb. 27, 1984, on University Avenue & Main Street in Carbondale.
The Southern File Photo
A clipping from the front page of The Southern Illinoisan on February 28, 1984, the day after a major blizzard covered the region. As stated in Dave DeWitte's article, the snow storm brought back recollections of a similar storm in February of 1979 — a storm that had caused a state of emergency in the region.
The Southern File
A clipping from The Southern Illinoisan's February 27, 1984 edition, page 8, which shows Southern Illinoisans clearing away and trudging through the snow brought on by a blizzard that year. More than a foot of snowfall was recorded.
The Southern File
A copy of the original file photo of Danny Jones, a resident of Carbondale and employee for Jim Cecil Construction, as he clears parking lots during a blizzard Feb. 27, 1984. In the background is Huffman Funeral Home, 210 W. Oak St., in Carbondale.
The Southern File Photo
A clipping from The Southern Illinoisan's March 1, 1984 edition, page 5, which shows several SIU students making the most of a snow day following a blizzard that blanketed the area.
The Southern File
A clipping from The Southern Illinoisan's March 2, 1984 edition, page 3, of an image depicting the slushy aftermath of a blizzard earlier that week.
The Southern File
A clipping from The Southern Illinoisan's March 1, 1984 edition, page 3, tells the story of how one gets unstuck from the snow, according to a few local tow truck drivers following a heavy blizzard that week.
The Southern File
A car drives east on Feb. 27, 1984, during a blizzard on Highway Old Route 13 between Carbondale and Murphyboro.
The Southern File Photo
A clipping from The Southern Illinoisan's February 27, 1984 edition, page 22, which shows a story from The Associated Press that recapped the winter conditions that day in the Midwest — St. Louis area residents had lost power during the blizzard as wet snow piled up and broke power lines.
The Southern File
A clipping from The Southern Illinoisan's February 27, 1984 edition, page 22, showing a weather forecast the day a major 'thundersnow' hit the area.
The Southern File
A clipping from the front page of The Southern Illinoisan on February 28, 1984, the day after a blizzard dropped more than a foot of snow on the ground. Pictured, were two residents that had braved the snow to help shovel the driveway of senior citizens in the area.
The Southern File
A clipping from the front page of The Southern Illinoisan on February 29, 1984, following a blizzard that week. The story discusses how local kindness and hospitality were welcome and appreciated by out-of-state truck drivers who faced riding out the storm.
The Southern File
A clipping from the front page of The Southern Illinoisan on February 29, 1984. The blizzard made mail delivery a precarious mission, as mail carriers asked the public for assistance in clearing the way to the mailboxes.
The Southern File
A clipping from The Southern Illinoisan's February 29, 1984 edition, page 1, following a blizzard that week. A local cardiologist reminds people to take heed while shoveling because it is a strenuous exercise that can cause strain on the heart.
The Southern File
A clipping from The Southern Illinoisan's February 29, 1984 edition, page 2, showing an Associated Press story that summarized the totality of damage and havoc caused by a blizzard that struck the Midwest that week. Ten deaths were reported in the state.
The Southern File
A clipping from The Southern Illinoisan's February 29, 1984 edition, page 24. Shown are frosty weather conditions that week along with a story by The Associated Press, summarizing the affects nationwide from the blizzard — 38 deaths were reported (10 in Illinois).
The Southern File
