Aetna Better Health of Illinois donates freezers, refrigerators to area food banks

In Harrisburg, Crim said the gift will help her agency better serve clients.

“Before, we were having trouble when the trucks came in. If we got too many eggs, for example, we’d have to find a way to store them,” she explained. “Now we have plenty of space. This upgrades us tremendously and is going to be wonderful for the people we serve.”

She said the gift is “like Christmas in June.”

At the Murphysboro Food Pantry on Thursday morning, Megan Austin, director, was eagerly waiting for delivery of a new refrigerator and freezer. She said the donation literally fills a need.

“We had a freezer that went out on us and now we’re able to replace it. We are so blessed to get this,” she said. “These will allow us to store what we need up front in the pantry and it’s a real help to our volunteers and to those we serve.”

Austin said her pantry serves between 60 and 80 area families each week