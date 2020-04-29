Afraid ERs are full? Southern Illinois hospitals seeing fewer patients with heart attack, stroke symptoms

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Hospitals across Southern Illinois have noticed a strange side-effect to the COVID-19 pandemic — fewer patients are showing up in emergency rooms with heart attack and stroke symptoms.

“We are extremely worried about this,” said Dr. Alejandro Hornik, a neurologist and neuroscience medical director with Southern Illinois Healthcare Brain and Spine Institute.

People, in general, are driving less and working less, so doctors understand why the number of trauma patients they are seeing has decreased. However, the stay-at-home order does not have the same effect on the risk of stroke and heart attack, Hornik said.

He is seeing about half the number of stroke patients compared to 2019.

Dr. Raed Al Dallow, a cardiologist with Prairie Cardiovascular and medical director of invasive cardiovascular services at SIH, is also noticing fewer patients with symptoms of heart attack. Prairie Cardiovascular treated about half the number heart attack patients in March and a little more than a third in April over the same months in 2019.

He is connected to a group of cardiologists from Indiana and Missouri. They have noticed similar reductions in Chicago, Indianapolis and St. Louis.