Afraid ERs are full? Southern Illinois hospitals seeing fewer patients with heart attack, stroke symptoms

Hospitals across Southern Illinois have noticed a strange side-effect to the COVID-19 pandemic — fewer patients are showing up in emergency rooms with heart attack and stroke symptoms.
“We are extremely worried about this,” said Dr. Alejandro Hornik, a neurologist and neuroscience medical director with Southern Illinois Healthcare Brain and Spine Institute.
People, in general, are driving less and working less, so doctors understand why the number of trauma patients they are seeing has decreased. However, the stay-at-home order does not have the same effect on the risk of stroke and heart attack, Hornik said.
He is seeing about half the number of stroke patients compared to 2019.
Dr. Raed Al Dallow, a cardiologist with Prairie Cardiovascular and medical director of invasive cardiovascular services at SIH, is also noticing fewer patients with symptoms of heart attack. Prairie Cardiovascular treated about half the number heart attack patients in March and a little more than a third in April over the same months in 2019.
He is connected to a group of cardiologists from Indiana and Missouri. They have noticed similar reductions in Chicago, Indianapolis and St. Louis.
Herby Voss, marketing director at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, said the hospital emergency department is seeing a similar reduction in the number of patients. “At the same time, we are hearing stories of people not seeking ER treatment out of fear of contracting COVID or fear that the ER is full,” Voss said.
“We want to seek to understand what makes them stay home,” Al Dallow said.
The doctors also believe fear is keeping people away. Some are afraid of catching COVID-19. Others think health care workers will not have time to treat them. Because hospitals have instituted no visitor policies, some are afraid of leaving loved ones.
All of the health care professionals stress that choosing to delay or not seek treatment can be deadly or result in lifelong disability.
“If you have symptoms of heart attack or stroke, call 911 and come to the hospital,” Al Dallow said. “The hospital is the only place to treat those symptoms.”
Symptoms of a stroke include:
- Sudden numbness or weakness of the face, arm or leg, especially on one side of the body;
- Sudden confusion, trouble speaking or understanding;
- Sudden changes in vision;
- Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination; and
- Sudden severe headache with no known cause.
Symptoms of a heart attack include:
- Chest discomfort that lasts more than a few minutes or goes away and then returns. It can feel like pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain;
- Discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach;
- Shortness of breath with or without chest discomfort; and
- Breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness.
“If you experience these or are worried about any of these symptoms, the emergency department is the right place to be and as quickly as possible,” Hornik said.
They stress the chance of exposure to COVID-19 is minimal. The hospital is separating patients who are suspected of having COVID-19 from other patients upon arrival at the hospital. The emergency departments have been divided, so patients are not exposed to those who are suspected of having the virus.
Al Dallow added that you face a much greater risk of exposure to the coronavirus at the grocery store.
“We want citizens to rest assured that we are open. We are safe. And we are ready to care for heart attack and stroke symptoms, along with other everyday emergencies. If Southern Illinoisans do experience a medical emergency, the safest thing to do is to call 911 or go to the ER. Delaying treatment could be dangerous or even life-threatening,” Voss said.
Empty classrooms, churches, bars and stores: Southern Illinois COVID-19 impact, in photos
Holy Week
Holy Week
Holy Week
Holy Week
PPE litter
PPE litter
Searching for closure: SIU Carbondale graduating students grapple adapting to COVID-19 challenges
Meals to-go
Testing
School's out
Closed for now
Carbondale bar community unsure of future amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Carbondale bar community unsure of future amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Carbondale bar community unsure of future amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Carbondale bar community unsure of future amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Carbondale bar community unsure of future amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Carbondale bar community unsure of future amidst COVID-19 outbreak
School's out
School's out
Food to-go
IDNR closes state sites
Faith communities adapt weekly worship to coronavirus pandemic
Faith communities adapt weekly worship to coronavirus pandemic
Faith communities adapt weekly worship to coronavirus pandemic
Faith communities adapt weekly worship to coronavirus pandemic
Faith communities adapt weekly worship to coronavirus pandemic
Virus shows its impact in Southern Illinois
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.