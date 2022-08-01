African American Museum hosts summer soul food Christmas

More than 100 people celebrated the conclusion of the African American Museum of Southern Illinois’ “Learned Wednesday” summer enrichment program for area students with a special dinner that had a Christmas feel.

The “Christmas in July” event featured holiday decorations and a dinner of traditional soul foods prepared at Christmas, said Lashonda Stewart, author of “The 12 Days of a Soul Food Christmas,” a book which Amazon describes as a “whimsical new version of the traditional Christmas carol.”

Stewart, a professor at the Southern Illinois University Carbondale School of Management of Marketing, said she wrote the book during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way of remembering the celebrations – and foods – of Christmases during her childhood.

“The book is all about the relationship of a grandmother and her grandchildren. She’s called Big Mama and she goes above and beyond spoiling her grandchildren, cooking all of these favorite foods,” Stewart said.

“On the first day of Christmas, Big Mama gave to me, a big pot of black eyed peas,” Stewart wrote in the book. Other verses continue the theme with popular foods.

“My book gives a soul food twist to the song. Remember in the traditional song how it says, on the fifth day of Christmas, five golden rings?” Stewart asked. “Mine says, ‘Five chicken wings.’”

Guests at the event listened to Stewart read from the book and joined her in singing the song as well as enjoyed a dinner of all of the foods featured in the book.

“This was a teachable moment for the students because they not only got the opportunity to eat some of the foods, but also learn some of the history of the foods which have been staples in the Black community,” Stewart said.

Carolin Harvey of the African American Museum of Southern Illinois said the evening was a wonderful way to complete the enrichment program, which provides educational opportunities including guest speakers and field trips to area youth during the summer months.

“This was inspirational and gave us all a lesson in how soul food is actually comfort food and carries on the traditions of the Black community,” she said.

Stewart’s book is available from several online book retailers.