African American Museum open again after COVID-19 shutdown

CARBONDALE ― The African American Museum in the mall is open again after shutting down due to COVID-19. Now, they have a new, larger location within the mall and a new display.

When Corene and Milton McDaniel first started the museum in 1997, it was a small operation they kept in plastic bins under their bed.

Corene was president of the NAACP and as part of their yearly programing, they gave out awards to members of the community. She said after awards were given out, she asked to read the nominations to see what everyone in the community had done.

She realized there were things going on in the community she had no idea about, and she and Milton decided to begin researching them and recognizing them in another way.

“And then we started gathering up information and artifacts and didn't have a place to keep them. So thank God for plastic bins and boxes that we just put it all in and shoved it under the bed,” Corene said.

Milton said when schools found out what they were doing, they started asking to come in and give presentations. They went to Anna, Jonesboro and as far north as Shelbyville right outside of Springfield.

“A lot of it was about the Underground Railroad people, they've heard about it, but they didn't know exactly what it meant,” Milton said. “That's what we did and we would just pack up whatever we had and go to wherever location, we really didn't have a place to call home back then. So for about three years or so we just did it right out of our home.”

After this, they got an offer from the Carbondale mall to come there for what they thought would be a temporary period of time, but they have remained there ever since.

Throughout the years the African American Museum has been a community gathering space and has displayed many different exhibits. Some of Corene’s favorites include the quilting exhibits, especially one that had the different codes of the underground railroad.

Another time, the museum hosted the Tuskegee Airmen and informational material about them is still displayed prominently.

“The Tuskegee Airmen was just magnificent and they talked about their flights and all and it's quite memorable, because when they were talking about they had never lost a plane, you know, they bring them in and just one guy that was there in the audience, he just had tears running down his face,” Corene said. “And he said he was one of those planes that the Tuskegee Airmen brought in.”

Milton hopes the museum can be a place where people can come and learn about their history.

“You know, people talk about forgotten history, history is not forgotten. In most cases it's just untold, if it's anything bad, nobody wants to talk about it. So then they try to sweep it under the rug. But that, you know, it will normally raise its ugly head back up further on. And if you can teach people about their history, and hopefully they will learn better, then you wouldn't have that problem in the future,” Milton said.

The museum is run completely by volunteers and relies on donations, the McDaniel’s own money and a small stipend from the city. The McDaniel’s motto is the “God will provide” and so far they say, they have not been let down.

Milton said he hopes more people will come out to the museum now that they are open again.

“The African American Museum is not just for African Americans,” Milton said.

A new exhibit “A Tale of Two Cities” discussing the history of the North East Side of Carbondale, is currently on display at the museum.

