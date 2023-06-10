Four young Illinois riders, including one who has traveled here from across the globe, will be among the pros vying for a Southern Illinois victory highlighting Dad’s Day weekend.

On Saturday, June 17, the world's premier dirt track motorcycle racing series returns to Du Quoin, Illinois’ "Magic Mile.” The Father’s Day Weekend event is Round 9 of 18 in the Mission Foods AMA Progressive American Flat Track National Championship series. A historic venue for dirt track racing, the last AFT race was held at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds clay oval in 2015, while the 2021 AFT Mile contest was rained out.

Leading the youthful field of Illinois boys, is Mattoon powerhouse Dallas Daniels, a serious threat to capture this year’s American Flat Track (AFT) Premiere Twins 750cc class championship, just two years after making his pro debut winning at home state Peoria TT in 2020.

Competing in the 450cc Singles class are Chase Saathoff of Hillsboro, the 2021 Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Award Winner currently holding third place in AFT singles national standings; Collinsville’s Cole Zabala who finished 2022 ranked fifth with a pair of podiums among seven top-five results; and newcomer Declan Bender from the tiny burg of Cooksville, competing in his rookie year as a pro at Du Quoin.

Steadily climbing into the top of the 2023 series points roster by claiming 1st and 3rd place podium finishes in the last two Singles races, is Australian native Tom Drane, in only his first full year as an AFT 450’s class pro. Supporting Tom, the whole Drane family has traveled across the globe to experience the heritage of competition at the legendary Magic Mile, helping make American Flat Track a truly international sport.

Adding to the festivity of Father’s Day weekend, celebrating his 20th birthday on June 19, Dallas Daniels No. 32 is currently leading the points standings. Daniels overwhelmingly credits his father, Nick, who raced the national circuit for a few years, as his number one mentor.

Truly a multi-generational sport for the Daniels family, grandfather John is also a retired racer who taught himself, making his way up the ranks in dirt track racing in an earlier era. With that DNA, Daniels could do nothing but win, making history earning the prestigious Nicky Hayden Horizon Award during the same year in both road racing and flat track, as well as the 2018 AMA Athlete of the Year title.

Though he never saw his dad race the Du Quoin Mile, Dallas feels like he has been around racing as far back as he can remember. “For us, racing was just a way of life. Everything we did was to be motorcycle racers.” Du Quoin was the track where the youngest Daniels raced his first Mile, winning all three Amateur National dirt track championships in the 250 class by 12 years of age. “It was just a blast! Its one of the best Miles in the country,” Daniels said of the Du Quoin state fairgrounds track.

Dallas feels that his father has the experience and knowledge to be able to advise him on every aspect of racing. “But with him there’s no beating around the bush. He’s straightforward and direct. He calls a spade a spade,” Dallas said of his dad’s fathering style.

“When I was a little kid, I always said when I won my first podiums on the Mile and the TT, I’d take him on the victory laps. And I did that. But since then, on the 450’s, I’ve taken my mom and other people who have been supportive.”

Besides his parents, Dallas gives a shout out of credit to team manager Tommy Hayden, his Estensen Yamaha Racing teammates and owner Tim Estensen.

At 25, Cole Zabala No. 51 has emotional intelligence evidenced by his maturity and considerate attitude toward others in the flat track community, who have become like an extended family.

“My dad was never in the racing scene because he was an over the road truck driver. So, I looked up to ‘the race dads,’ like Nick Daniels, who taught me a lot.” Jeffrey Carver of Happy Trails Racing, another Illinois flat tracker from nearby Godfrey area, is a longtime friend whom Zabala credits for teaching him the basics, being a supportive mentor and always working to give back to the sport.

The late Keith Singleton of St Jacob, who had the nickname “Buddy” was a “father to many, in the sport,” according to Zabala.

In addition, Zabala recognizes that BigR Racing owner, Ron Belt is the reason he gets to go racing, along with series sponsors including Progressive, Mission Foods, Parts Unlimited, Motion Pro and the product support of TCD Suspension Racing among others.

While 2023 has been a tough year for Zabala, he has a positive attitude, knowing that he and his team are working very hard. As for the advantage of racing close to home, Zabala considers the Springfield Mile to be his “home track,” because he has gotten to race there more often, having only raced at Du Quoin once, in 2015.

“But Du Quoin is in my backyard. The last time I was there I took a picture of the dirt; it was so beautiful. It has an awkward shape, with turn 1 and 2 not being symmetrical, but the track surface was as smooth as a pool table.”

Emerging star, Chase Saathoff No. 106, has racked up 5 podium finishes in eight races of the 2023 series. It’s a pretty impressive showing for the 17-year old from Hillsboro, who joined the ranks as an AFT singles pro racer in 2022.

His dad, Mike, who he said is ironically “pretty laid back," is a retired lieutenant who worked at the Graham, Illinois Department of Corrections facility. Saathoff’s mom also works at Graham, and his sister is a 911 dispatcher, making them what he calls “one big prison family.”

His dad was his mechanic and mentor since he began racing at 6 years old. It was then Saathoff got the itch for racing, and asked for a bike after a neighbor started motocross racing.

Saathoff regards his current mechanic, Brian Bigelow as another “father figure,” along with Mike Turner, owner of Turner Racing. His team surely is enjoying the fast progress Saathoff has made finding his way toward dominance, now ranked third in overall 450cc class points standings.

Declan Bender No. 216, 17, who is in his rookie season as a pro, started riding at the age of three. His dad, Mike, who was a road racer in 1999-2002, is his coach, manager and owner of Killer Bee Racing Team.

Declan’s mom and dad who is an “IT guy,” both work at State Farm. Along with his two younger brothers they often travel to races in a large cargo van with garage set-up. Declan laughingly describes his dad as “supportive and direct." Bender also relies on Greg Settles of Unsettled Racing, as a friend and advisor in the pits.

Declan tried his hand racing at Du Quoin Amateur Nationals in 2021 and 2022. He has optimistic goals to make all of the AFT series rounds in 2023, and is in the running for AFT’s Rookie of the Year Award.

“My goal is to stay in this work for as long as I can. Having riders who come from Australia, Britain and other countries can make a big impact for the future of the sport and bring flat track to the same level as Supercross.”

Also in the AFT 450cc Singles class, nipping at Saathoff’s heels is Tom Drane No. 59, who has traveled across the world from his home in Forbes, Australia, to compete for the magic at Du Quoin. Recently turning 17, Drane’s first trip to the US as a rookie in 2022 was a family affair, with mom, dad, younger brother Sam and sister Georgia along for the ride. Drane cites his Dad and Estensen Racing owner Tim Estensen, as well as teammates JD Beach, Dallas Daniels and his father, mechanic Nick Daniels, as his mentors.

The driving force behind the Drane brothers’ success is their dad, Matt, also a former racer, who has made it a focus to nurture the skill and natural talent he sees in his sons. Watching the Springfield Mile in 2015 introduced the Drane brothers to American Flat Track. They started riding at 4 years old and went on to race moto GP internationally in Qatar and Indonesia.

“I looked at it and found a creative path for Tom, where he showed exceptional skill in trying to win the Horizon Award. But we were advised that he would be better off showcasing his talent in American Flat Track with a pro license, and it has turned out well,” according to dad Matt.

In 2018, Tom won Youth Rider of the Year title and 3 championships. Younger brother Sam, who is four years his junior, is now on target to win the same achievements and has also joined the Estensen Yamaha Racing youth program.

The Drane family, who are splitting their time from February through September between a home base in Texas and Owensboro, Kentucky, have found the AFT community very friendly and welcoming. At this time, they are also mentoring another Australian family who are exploring the American flat track racing scene.

The American Motorcyclist Association will also operate and promote the most prestigious amateur flat track event in the country the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, in conjunction with the professional racing between June 14-20, at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds. More information on the 2023 Mission Foods AMA Flat Track Grand Championship can be found at http://www.americanmotorcyclist.com/flat-track-racing/.

