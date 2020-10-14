After 1 day at 8% COVID-19 positivity rate, Southern Illinois back down to 7.7%

The email from the IDPH said the indicators for a resurgence of COVID-19 in a given region are calculated daily and rely both on the most up-to-date data about positive test rates, hospital capacity and other indicators, as well as on baseline measurement to compare the results to.

Bart Hagston, administrator for the Jackson County Health Department, said he and his team were in talks with IDPH officials last week to discuss a rising trend in the county’s cases. He said this caused him to look closer at what further mitigations in Region 5, which includes all of deep Southern Illinois, would mean. He said “going into mitigation” is how the IDPH refers to the steps taken after a region meets the previously mentioned criteria. He said there is a three-tiered list of mitigation measures the IDPH drafted that has an escalating list of things the region would do to bring its numbers down. Some of these measures include limiting operating hours of bars and restaurants and can escalate to mandating work-from-home plans for nonessential workers.