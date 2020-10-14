After 1 day at 8% COVID-19 positivity rate, Southern Illinois back down to 7.7%

CARBONDALE — After reaching an 8% COVID-19 rolling seven-day average positivity rate Tuesday, the rate in Southern Illinois' Region 5 fell to 7.7% Wednesday. Three consecutive days at or above 8% would trigger additional virus mitigation measures by the state.
There are many factors that play into whether the Illinois Department of Public Health will increase virus mitigations in a given COVID-19 region, including sustained increases in positivity rates, increases in hospitalization and three consecutive days in which the seven-day rolling average of positivity rates for the region are at 8% or above.
“If a region has exceeded IDPH criteria that trigger additional mitigations to combat a resurgence of COVID-19 and prevent uncontrollable spread, new measures are necessary to curtail further spread,” according to an email from an IDPH spokesperson Wednesday.
A region’s COVID-19 status is categorized in five stages of the state’s plan. Currently, Region 5 sits at the fourth stage. Phase 1 is designated as “rapid spread” and includes mitigation measures like closing all but essential businesses. Phase 4, where Region 5 is currently, is labeled as “revitalization,” and allows for gatherings of 50 or fewer people and restaurants and bars to be open for indoor dining and drinking with safety measures in place like capacity limits.
Region 4 of the state's plan, which includes the Metro East St. Louis area, returned to Phase 4 last week after virus restrictions had been in place there for more than a month.
The email from the IDPH said the indicators for a resurgence of COVID-19 in a given region are calculated daily and rely both on the most up-to-date data about positive test rates, hospital capacity and other indicators, as well as on baseline measurement to compare the results to.
“By applying the same metrics to each region, IDPH uses a standardized approach to monitor the state as a whole while also monitoring regional trends,” the email said.
Bart Hagston, administrator for the Jackson County Health Department, said he and his team were in talks with IDPH officials last week to discuss a rising trend in the county’s cases. He said this caused him to look closer at what further mitigations in Region 5, which includes all of deep Southern Illinois, would mean. He said “going into mitigation” is how the IDPH refers to the steps taken after a region meets the previously mentioned criteria. He said there is a three-tiered list of mitigation measures the IDPH drafted that has an escalating list of things the region would do to bring its numbers down. Some of these measures include limiting operating hours of bars and restaurants and can escalate to mandating work-from-home plans for nonessential workers.
According to the IDPH, to come out of the mitigation stage, a region has to have a sustained three-day period where its rolling seven-day positivity rate stays at 6.5% or lower.
This all comes as positivity rates continue to rise throughout the state. COVID-19 test positivity rates and hospitalizations continue to increase in Illinois as virus-related deaths in the state surpassed 9,000 Tuesday. In his briefing Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said while the state continues to have better numbers than some neighboring states, it has seen an uptick in the last week that is concerning. He said the state, overall, has increased its positivity rate an entire percentage point in the last week.
