After 18 months of uncertainty, Southern Illinois businesses 'ready' for a post-pandemic world

Though she can now welcome 300 customers — instead of the 75 customers previously allowed by state capacity limits — she’s not sure how much difference the new freedom will make on her bottom line, at least right away.

“I don’t know that we’ll see a huge difference right now because the students are gone,” she said.

Though customers may be fewer than she’d like, she’s confident of her staff’s ability to get right back at it.

“The number of people that are going to come down to my door are — I don’t think it’s going to be a huge number … but, we’ll be ready,” she said.

Post-pandemic pains?

Steve Payne, owner of Quatro’s in Carbondale, said while the restaurant has added indoor seating, it will not return to full capacity at this time.

“Instead of 50 percent, we will increase seating to 65 percent,” Payne said. “It is a function of staffing, not a function of desire.”

Likening the staffing issue to an epidemic, Payne said while he has been able increase staffing, those new employees are often new to the hospitality industry.