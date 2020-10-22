After 2 cardiac arrests, Pinckneyville runner James Robb is running his race

“At that point, you realize the ICD is there for a reason,” Jennifer said. “It was important in saving his life.”

‘God has a plan’

Through the travails, Robb has stayed positive, much more so than seems possible. There are no pity parties straggling down Water Street past the high school in his world. There’s only possibility and the gratitude another day brings.

Spend about 25 minutes on the phone with him, as this writer did the other night, and one realizes why the adults in his world feel fortunate to still have him around.

“In a lot of ways,” Bruns said, “it breaks your heart because because you want to give them as much of what they give you. They will do anything to give their best for you. James just brings a different light to things.”

“He is such a great example of having such a great outlook on life no matter what cards you are dealt,” said Jillian Lunnemann, his grandmother. “He’s a true inspiration.”

Robb knows he can’t beat himself up for events he couldn’t control. His faith has been important to him throughout the last 17 months. He continues to believe that life is to be lived instead of endured.