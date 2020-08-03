After a year on the market, Carbondale bar PK's has a new owner

Wit said it’s one of his chief goals as the bar's second owner to keep Hunt’s legacy alive. When she died in 2018, Hunt was remembered as a trailblazer. A Southern Illinoisan story about her life showcased her list of firsts, including being the first woman in Carbondale to hold a liquor license and being the first business to serve pizza in town.

What may have turned off the previous buyer has, in a way, been an interesting start to business ownership for Wit. He feels like he’s getting the hard stuff out of the way first with taking over during the pandemic.

“It’s only going to be the best way to start,” Jones said, adding that she felt he was handling things the same way Hunt would have.

Wit said he treated Hunt, like many have, as a grandmother.

“She helped me buy my first motorcycle,” Wit said, remembering Hunt handing him some cash to go buy a bike. She would even ask after it from time to time, he said.

Because of this, in a sense, Wit taking ownership of the bar is almost like it staying in the family. Regulars need not worry about overwhelming change. Wit said the bar will still adapt with the times as it always has, but he doesn't have anything drastic planned.