After founder's death, the Center for Empowerment and Justice fights to stay open

CARBONDALE — The Center for Empowerment and Justice in Carbondale is facing an uncertain future after the death of its founder in August.

The center is known for providing internet and laundry services to those in need, offering legal support and helping to find stable housing for those who are or were incarcerated and being a safe place to start new business and teach community classes like sewing. There is a community garden next door and it is beginning to operate a harm reduction clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays.

Jim Chapman died of COVID-19 at the age of 92. He was fully vaccinated and he leaves behind two sons Robert and Richard, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was known as being “everything to everyone,” and his family and those he worked with in the community considered him to be someone who cared deeply about those who were often forgotten by society — including those who were formerly or currently incarcerated or at the bottom of the poverty line.

Jim Chapman was the sole financial support for the CEJ, and according to his son Robert Chapman gave away most of his material wealth and money while he was alive to support the community centers he seemed to start everywhere he lived.

“Monetary wealth was just not relevant to him unless it could be used to help the causes that he was fighting for,” Robert Chapman said.

Jim Chapman grew up on the Southside of Chicago and he received his law degree from Harvard University, and both of his sons were practicing lawyers. He continued working and serving his community full time up until days before he died. In addition to creating community centers wherever he went, his son Richard Chapman said, he was one of the founders of the Defense of Prisoners Committee with the Chicago Bar Association.

An excerpt from an obituary posted on Robert’s law firm’s website reads:

“Jim was a trial lawyer. He started more than 250 jury trials and has taken more than 100 cases to a verdict. Beyond being nationally recognized as an elite trial lawyer, Jim devoted more than 65 years of his life to helping the less fortunate, especially those in the prison community who are often without a voice.”

In addition to practicing law, his sons say, he was well read and loved sports. He would often attend the SIU games and then call them to talk about them.

Jennifer Fertaly, former executive director of the center and now a member of the emergency board, is part of the effort to save it now. She describes Jim as the center’s “moral compass.” She said Jim always wanted the center to be focused on helping people, rather than on chasing grants or money or on criticism.

“Really, we're the best resource for people without people,” Fertaly said. “They're the folks without anybody are the most vulnerable.”

Nathan Colombo, a member of the center’s emergency board, said the center is meant to serve those who can’t access care from traditional support networks.

“This is just a place where anybody who doesn't feel comfortable in the traditional constructs of many social institutions that we've established in our world can can come to and kind of work it out with the people there and see if they can find their their own way through an issue or a project at hand,” Colombo said.

Now Colombo, Fertaly and the other volunteers of the center are working to gather resources, donations and to work with other volunteers from all walks of life to keep the center alive.

The center will be holding a memorial for Jim Chapman on Oct. 2 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at their building on 213 N. Washington St. in Carbondale. During this time volunteers will offer guided tours of the center and explain its mission and work within the community. Colombo said at this gathering there will be more information on how to donate to the center and volunteer.

As of publication, the center stated in a release that it has the ability to remain open through quarter one of 2022 and they hope to apply for grants, but beyond that nothing is certain.

Fertaly said without paid staff, the center’s operating cost tends to run around $1,500 per month. With paid staff, it is closer to $3,500.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.