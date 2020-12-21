After months of isolation, Herrin long-term care residents eager to receive COVID-19 vaccine

HERRIN — After hospitals across Southern Illinois began inoculating workers against COVID-19 last week, long-term care facilities are now preparing their residents and staff for their turn to receive the vaccine.
Howard Saver, executive director of the Villas of Holly Brook Herrin, said he doesn’t know exactly when his facility’s doses will arrive, but he’s hopeful it may be by the end of the month or early January.
Staff and residents who have volunteered to take it have been filling out their paperwork in preparation, he said. Once made available, Walgreens pharmacy representatives will visit the facility and administer the vaccine to residents in their apartments and to staff on site.
Saver said he has faith in the clinical trials and plans to get the shot, as do the majority of the 41 residents and 28 employees who live and work there.
The decision to receive it, he noted, is voluntary. While the initial round of shots doesn’t bring the pandemic to an end, Saver said it feels like a turning point on a difficult season.
Visitors to the facility have been restricted since spring. Residents, many of whom are still quite active, are not able to get out in the community for shopping and dining like they are accustomed.
Largely cut off from the rest of the world for months, it’s hard for residents not to feel lonely.
“I think the staff are excited, obviously, to see that we may turn the corner and the residents be allowed to have visitors in their apartments, … and also because we (staff) come and go, and we have families, we’re excited that we can be protected more than we have been,” he said. “We’re very pleased that we are included with the residents to receive the vaccine.”
As has been the case nationwide, Southern Illinois’ long-term care facilities have been hit especially hard by the pandemic.
A total of 1,881 long-term care residents and workers have tested positive for COVID-19 across the 17 Southern Illinois counties for which the newspaper has tracked cases and deaths since the pandemic began, accounting for about 7% of total cases in those counties.
Of that number, 248 long-term care residents and workers have died — accounting for nearly 57% of COVID-19-related deaths in the region.
The statistics about cases and the death toll inside nursing homes come from the Illinois Department of Public Health, which does not distinguish between resident and employee cases. The majority of deaths have been of residents, as older adults are most at risk for COVID-19 complications, though some long-term care workers also have died in Illinois.
Marlys Venegoni, who has lived at Holly Brook for about a year and a half, said she’s excited to receive the vaccine and has no qualms about taking it. “I have a great deal of confidence in the pharmaceutical industry,” she said.
She spent her career as a groundbreaking female sales executive working for the company now known as GlaxoSmithKline. Though retired for several years now, having seen the advancements in medical research over the decades up close, Venegoni said she has full confidence in the science behind it.
Venegoni said what she’s looking forward to most is to be able to visit with friends and family again in person. Her children all live out of the area and haven’t been able to visit. Friends and family call to visit and check on her frequently. But she misses the warmth of in-person visits. “It’s not quite the same knowing you have a great-grandchild and you can’t see him,” she said.
The rollout of the vaccine, “gives you that positive attitude of hopefulness that it’s coming soon.” Venegoni said keeping a positive outlook is imperative for weathering difficult situations. “I always look forward to good things and stay in that state of mind,” she said. “It’s necessary in something like this.”
Last week, Walgreens, headquartered in upstate Deerfield, said in a press release that its pharmacy team members will provide COVID-19 vaccinations in about 800 long-term care facilities across 12 states this week. Many of the facilities are located in rural and urban medically underserved areas. In total, the company intends to administer vaccines to nearly 3 million residents across 35,000 long-term care facilities.
“Walgreens is very proud to be part of this historic milestone to begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to our most vulnerable populations,” John Standley, Walgreens president, said in a statement.
In addition to Walgreens, CVS Health also has been selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to administer the vaccine to high-risk populations across the U.S.
In a statement, the company said it began the process on Monday of bringing the vaccine to some 40,000 long-term care facilities nationwide. Beginning Dec. 28, CVS will start to administer the vaccine to long-term care residents in Illinois. Pharmacy workers plan to give the shots to upward of 150,000 residents at 900 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities across the state.
Robin Deck, another resident of the Villas of Holly Brook, said she’s excited to get hers, and said most people who are afraid of it are relying on misinformation.
“I believe in science and I think science supports this,” she said. “I think this is what’s going to save us, frankly.”
Deck grew up in Herrin and has friends she’s known since high school in the region, as well as extended family. Prior to the pandemic, she had frequent visitors to her apartment. Now, she keeps in touch with loved ones by telephone. But nothing can replace the warmth of an in-person visit, and she’s hopeful for the day she can welcome her friends over again.
“The isolation,” she said, “that’s been very, very difficult.”
