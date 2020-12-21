After months of isolation, Herrin long-term care residents eager to receive COVID-19 vaccine

“I think the staff are excited, obviously, to see that we may turn the corner and the residents be allowed to have visitors in their apartments, … and also because we (staff) come and go, and we have families, we’re excited that we can be protected more than we have been,” he said. “We’re very pleased that we are included with the residents to receive the vaccine.”

As has been the case nationwide, Southern Illinois’ long-term care facilities have been hit especially hard by the pandemic.

A total of 1,881 long-term care residents and workers have tested positive for COVID-19 across the 17 Southern Illinois counties for which the newspaper has tracked cases and deaths since the pandemic began, accounting for about 7% of total cases in those counties.

Of that number, 248 long-term care residents and workers have died — accounting for nearly 57% of COVID-19-related deaths in the region.

The statistics about cases and the death toll inside nursing homes come from the Illinois Department of Public Health, which does not distinguish between resident and employee cases. The majority of deaths have been of residents, as older adults are most at risk for COVID-19 complications, though some long-term care workers also have died in Illinois.