 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
After public backlash, WSIU does not honor Longbranch at Sunday "Neighborly" award event
2 comments
breaking top story
Longbranch Café

After public backlash, WSIU does not honor Longbranch at Sunday "Neighborly" award event

{{featured_button_text}}
Longbranch Award

A screenshot from Facebook of the WSIU announcement that Longbranch was awarded with Neighborly award.

CARBONDALE — After significant public backlash on social media this past weekend, WSIU Public Radio walked back its plans to recognize Longbranch Bakery and Cafe at its "One Region, All Neighbors" award ceremony on Sunday.

The announcement that “Longbranch Café Wins ‘Neighborly’ Award for Unending Support of Local Community” was posted to the WSIU newsroom website Wednesday and on Facebook Thursday.

A tirade of criticism quickly followed.

Users were aghast that an organization — sued recently by the Department of Labor in March amid wage violation accusations — was granted the award.

“Is this a joke? You literally could’ve picked any other business and they would be more ‘neighborly’ than (Longbranch),” Facebook user Ash Chapters wrote Friday.

“I hope, if nothing else, this backlash educates your readers on the reasons that people shouldn't be supporting The Longbranch,” user Jessica Bradshaw wrote, adding “That's the only neighborly thing here.”

A federal lawsuit filed in January accused Longbranch and its longtime manager, Elaine Ramseyer Greenberg, of improperly paying employees.

The complaint alleges that Longbranch and Greenberg specifically did not pay employees proper minimum wage. Employees who serve and collect tips can legally be paid under minimum wage, but the complaint alleges that Greenberg improperly asked servers and baristas at the coffee house to pool tips with non-tip-earning employees like cooks and dishwashers.

The complaint also alleges that Greenberg, in her capacity as general manager of Longbranch, worked some employees longer than 40 hours in a work week without properly compensating for overtime pay — typically time and a half.

Is there something out there? Pentagon report inconclusive, but strange sightings in west-central Illinois

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In March, Longbranch and Ramseyer, through their attorney Shari Rhode, declined comment on the suit.

On behalf of her clients, Rhode again declined comment Monday regarding the award.

Just before the event Sunday, which was to honor all the award winners from the previous year, WSIU posted an update to the top of its news story online.

“After closer review, and in consultation with SIU Administration, Longbranch Cafe will not be recognized at today’s awards ceremony and will not be in attendance. We want to ensure today’s award ceremony highlights the many individuals, businesses, and youth who’ve gone above and beyond to demonstrate kindness and compassion over the past year,” the update reads.

The Southern followed up with the station on Monday. WSIU’s interim director Jak Tichenor sent a prepared statement regarding the decision to remove Longbranch from its program:

"A panel of judges selected The Longbranch as a winner of the Neighborly Award in February. In mid-March, the U.S. Department of Labor announced its lawsuit against the restaurant, which has been covered by the WSIU news department.

“This weekend, WSIU's management, in consultation with the SIU Carbondale administration, concluded that it was in the best interest of both WSIU and Longbranch to not present the restaurant with the award at Sunday's event. We are working to address any questions and concerns brought to our attention," Tichenor wrote.

The Southern asked follow-up questions of Tichenor about whether Longbranch’s award had been rescinded or just not presented Sunday, along with questions about the selection process.

The paper also asked about the timeline of the decision in February to award Longbranch the award and the recent eleventh-hour decision to not recognize the café and bakery on Sunday.

'An incredible day' as Lee statue removed in Charlottesville

Tichenor thanked The Southern for the questions but said the initial prepared statement provided was the entirety of what WSIU had to say at the time.

The Neighborly Award was one inspired by PBS-favorite Fred Rogers. In its initial announcement last week about Longbranch receiving the award, WSIU said the “One Region, All Neighbors" initiative encourages community members to nominate those who are making positive contributions through acts of kindness, compassion and service.”

Vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines. The changes come amid a national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots, as well as a general decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

2 comments
2
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge doubts Bob Baffert was fairly treated

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
SIU researchers: Downstate split from Chicago would spell 'economic disaster'
SIU

SIU researchers: Downstate split from Chicago would spell 'economic disaster'

  • Updated

For those downstate Illinois residents who want to breakaway from Chicagoland and form their own state, two Southern Illinois University Carbondale researchers have an emphatic caution: do not do it.

In a whitepaper released earlier this year by the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, a think tank at the university, political scientists John Foster and John Jackson said analysis of Illinois state revenue and budgeting over recent years shows downstate Illinoisans would be worse off without Chicago than they are with their northeastern neighbors.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News