After public backlash, WSIU does not honor Longbranch at Sunday "Neighborly" award event

CARBONDALE — After significant public backlash on social media this past weekend, WSIU Public Radio walked back its plans to recognize Longbranch Bakery and Cafe at its "One Region, All Neighbors" award ceremony on Sunday.
The announcement that “Longbranch Café Wins ‘Neighborly’ Award for Unending Support of Local Community” was posted to the WSIU newsroom website Wednesday and on Facebook Thursday.
A tirade of criticism quickly followed.
Users were aghast that an organization — sued recently by the Department of Labor in March amid wage violation accusations — was granted the award.
The Labor Department’s suit asks for compensation of unpaid wages to be repaid to employees and for the café to amend its alleged bad labor practices.
“Is this a joke? You literally could’ve picked any other business and they would be more ‘neighborly’ than (Longbranch),” Facebook user Ash Chapters wrote Friday.
“I hope, if nothing else, this backlash educates your readers on the reasons that people shouldn't be supporting The Longbranch,” user Jessica Bradshaw wrote, adding “That's the only neighborly thing here.”
A federal lawsuit filed in January accused Longbranch and its longtime manager, Elaine Ramseyer Greenberg, of improperly paying employees.
The complaint alleges that Longbranch and Greenberg specifically did not pay employees proper minimum wage. Employees who serve and collect tips can legally be paid under minimum wage, but the complaint alleges that Greenberg improperly asked servers and baristas at the coffee house to pool tips with non-tip-earning employees like cooks and dishwashers.
The complaint also alleges that Greenberg, in her capacity as general manager of Longbranch, worked some employees longer than 40 hours in a work week without properly compensating for overtime pay — typically time and a half.
Is there something out there? Pentagon report inconclusive, but strange sightings in west-central Illinois
In March, Longbranch and Ramseyer, through their attorney Shari Rhode, declined comment on the suit.
On behalf of her clients, Rhode again declined comment Monday regarding the award.
Just before the event Sunday, which was to honor all the award winners from the previous year, WSIU posted an update to the top of its news story online.
“After closer review, and in consultation with SIU Administration, Longbranch Cafe will not be recognized at today’s awards ceremony and will not be in attendance. We want to ensure today’s award ceremony highlights the many individuals, businesses, and youth who’ve gone above and beyond to demonstrate kindness and compassion over the past year,” the update reads.
The Southern followed up with the station on Monday. WSIU’s interim director Jak Tichenor sent a prepared statement regarding the decision to remove Longbranch from its program:
"A panel of judges selected The Longbranch as a winner of the Neighborly Award in February. In mid-March, the U.S. Department of Labor announced its lawsuit against the restaurant, which has been covered by the WSIU news department.
“This weekend, WSIU's management, in consultation with the SIU Carbondale administration, concluded that it was in the best interest of both WSIU and Longbranch to not present the restaurant with the award at Sunday's event. We are working to address any questions and concerns brought to our attention," Tichenor wrote.
The Southern asked follow-up questions of Tichenor about whether Longbranch’s award had been rescinded or just not presented Sunday, along with questions about the selection process.
The paper also asked about the timeline of the decision in February to award Longbranch the award and the recent eleventh-hour decision to not recognize the café and bakery on Sunday.
Tichenor thanked The Southern for the questions but said the initial prepared statement provided was the entirety of what WSIU had to say at the time.
The Neighborly Award was one inspired by PBS-favorite Fred Rogers. In its initial announcement last week about Longbranch receiving the award, WSIU said the “One Region, All Neighbors" initiative encourages community members to nominate those who are making positive contributions through acts of kindness, compassion and service.”
