Henry Stickel stands in front of the pirate ship he designed and constructed for the Benton Public Library’s Reading Garden to give patrons, young and old alike, to a place to play and use their imaginations.
Patrons of the Benton Public Library trying to enjoy a book in the outdoor reading garden might have their novel or biography interrupted by the occasional “Aaargh!” or “Ahoy, matey,” but they should not be alarmed; those sounds are coming from one of the library’s newest features.
The Benton Public Library is home to a pirate ship – a 40-foot long wooden replica of a sea-faring vessel, complete with masts and sails, a working rudder and cargo hold. More than a play structure, the ship is a way to help children use their imaginations and connect them with the library.
“It’s an attraction to get more people to the library,” Library Director Susan Stickel said. “We are so much more than books. This is just another offering for the community to enjoy.”
The one-of-a-kind boat has been available for play since late last fall. A formal dedication – or christening – is set for June. That’s when the ship’s name will be revealed.
The ship, which is open for pretend sailing and exploring (weather permitting) during library hours, was designed and built by Stickel’s husband Henry, a longtime woodworker, in response to a desire by the library’s board of directors to have a play structure for the reading garden.
“One day, one of the board members brought me a book of playground equipment,” Henry recalled. “I looked through the book and thought it was all boring. I thought it would be nice to have a pirate ship out there.”
Using his experience as a wooden model maker (he has constructed several scale models in recent years including World War II PT boats and the RMS Titanic), he said he “put pencil to paper” and came up with a design and then constructed a wooden model which he presented to the board. With the body’s approval and after checking on insurance and other requirements, Henry, 74, set sail, so to speak, on building a boat.
“With the models, I have a little knowledge on building ships, but it’s a lot different when you start in building a big one,” he said, adding that construction took about a year.
The completed structure is as realistic as he could make it: turn the captain’s wheel and the large rudder at the stern moves on command, there is a working rope winch and the sails can be adjusted to catch the winds just right.
Everything with it is ship-shape.
“Basically, if it had a bottom in it, we could take it out on Rend Lake,” he said proudly. “I’m really pleased with it.”
His wife and the library director, Susan, said the ship has already become a hit with young sailors.
“Everyone is just amazed and they love the ship, all ages,” she said. “Children love to come to the library and play on it. It’s especially popular after story hour.”
The bounty of laughter and excitement coming from the lads and lassies on board is a treasure for Henry.
“I love seeing the kids having a good time on it,” he said.
College isn't for everyone, but many people—especially in recent generations—feel pressured to get a degree to achieve success. One recent survey found that
at least 4 in 5 high school students (86%) felt this pressure from friends and family, with nearly 3 in 4 (73%) saying their post-high school decisions are determined by a career path.
It is true that
lifetime earnings for those with a bachelor's degree are typically higher than for those with just a high school diploma. But people who don't graduate college can make a good living. A little over half of workers nationwide don't have a college degree, and there are many high-paying jobs for them to choose from. Stacker used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the 50 highest-paying jobs out of nearly 500 that don't require a college degree. Jobs are ranked by annual wages; those without annual wages available were not considered. Other experience and training requirements, as well as employment levels and projections, were also included in the analysis but don't affect the rankings. College enrollment has dropped off in the last few years after a historic high, partially thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you are among those who aren't sure if college is the best fit for you, whether due to the cost or other factors, you can rest easy knowing there are plenty of career paths available.
Whether you want a technical and mechanical career in repairs or to supervise a retail shop, there are many options for noncollege graduates. Just keep in mind that some of the careers listed here require other forms of education or licensure, including specialized training programs or apprenticeships.
#50. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment
- Median annual wage, 2021: $61,730
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 69.2% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 52,800
--- Expected change by 2031: 1,200 jobs added
#49. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $61,790
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 74.1% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 646,800
--- Expected change by 2031: 12,200 jobs added
#48. Real estate brokers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $62,010
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 39.2% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 123,100
--- Expected change by 2031: 7,100 jobs added
#47. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
- Median annual wage, 2021: $62,060
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 44.6% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 508,000
--- Expected change by 2031: 102,600 jobs lost
#46. First-line supervisors of correctional officers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $62,220
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 57.7% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 55,900
--- Expected change by 2031: 3,300 jobs lost
#45. Crane and tower operators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $62,240
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 89.1% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 45,100
--- Expected change by 2031: 200 jobs added
#44. Insurance appraisers, auto damage
- Median annual wage, 2021: $62,680
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 38.5% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 13,200
--- Expected change by 2031: 700 jobs lost
#43. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door
- Median annual wage, 2021: $62,760
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 76.8% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 45,700
--- Expected change by 2031: 300 jobs added
#42. Media and communication equipment workers, all other
- Median annual wage, 2021: $63,250
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 40.4% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Short-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 20,700
--- Expected change by 2031: 1,000 jobs added
#41. Stationary engineers and boiler operators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $63,500
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 67.4% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 32,500
--- Expected change by 2031: 1,300 jobs added
#40. Wellhead pumpers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $63,740
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 80.1% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 18,000
--- Expected change by 2031: 600 jobs added
#39. Railroad brake, signal, and switch operators and locomotive firers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $63,840
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 73.8% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 11,800
--- Expected change by 2031: 100 jobs added
#38. Railroad conductors and yardmasters
- Median annual wage, 2021: $63,960
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 76.2% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 34,300
--- Expected change by 2031: 1,600 jobs added
#37. Boilermakers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $64,290
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 92.3% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Apprenticeship
- Number of jobs in 2021: 13,900
--- Expected change by 2031: 600 jobs lost
#36. Fire inspectors and investigators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $64,600
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 54.8% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: 5 years or more
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 15,500
--- Expected change by 2031: 500 jobs added
#35. Police and sheriff's patrol officers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $64,610
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 43.4% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 684,900
--- Expected change by 2031: 21,500 jobs added
#34. Transit and railroad police
- Median annual wage, 2021: $64,930
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 43.4% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 3,500
--- Expected change by 2031: 100 jobs added
#33. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $65,080
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 38.5% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 314,300
--- Expected change by 2031: 18,300 jobs lost
#32. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians
- Median annual wage, 2021: $65,380
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 66.1% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 131,700
--- Expected change by 2031: 8,000 jobs added
#31. Chemical plant and system operators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $70,200
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 76.8% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 22,400
--- Expected change by 2031: 200 jobs lost
#30. Gas compressor and gas pumping station operators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $70,720
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 80.1% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 3,000
--- Expected change by 2031: No change
#29. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $71,260
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 72.3% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 544,700
--- Expected change by 2031: 19,800 jobs added
#28. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $72,010
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 81.9% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: 5 years or more
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 735,500
--- Expected change by 2031: 29,900 jobs added
#27. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $73,060
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 62.9% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: 5 years or more
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 847,600
--- Expected change by 2031: 23,600 jobs lost
#26. Pile driver operators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $76,260
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 91.4% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 3,900
--- Expected change by 2031: 200 jobs added
#25. Gambling managers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $76,910
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 47.9% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 4,100
--- Expected change by 2031: 500 jobs added
#24. Electrical and electronics installers and repairers, transportation equipment
- Median annual wage, 2021: $77,250
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 69.2% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 9,200
--- Expected change by 2031: 300 jobs added
#23. Athletes and sports competitors
- Median annual wage, 2021: $77,300
- Typical education needed: No formal educational credential
--- 36.6% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 15,800
--- Expected change by 2031: 5,700 jobs added
#22. Gas plant operators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $77,850
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 76.8% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 15,300
--- Expected change by 2031: 1,400 jobs lost
#21. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $78,230
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 44.3% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 82,800
--- Expected change by 2031: 3,400 jobs added
#20. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $78,310
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 76.5% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 126,600
--- Expected change by 2031: 4,000 jobs added
#19. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $79,540
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 76.8% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 35,300
--- Expected change by 2031: 1,000 jobs added
#18. First-line supervisors of nonretail sales workers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $79,680
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 48.6% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 406,900
--- Expected change by 2031: 1,400 jobs lost
#17. Locomotive engineers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $79,740
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 75.7% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 26,600
--- Expected change by 2031: 1,300 jobs added
#16. Transportation inspectors
- Median annual wage, 2021: $79,770
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 64.3% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 24,900
--- Expected change by 2031: 500 jobs added
#15. Postmasters and mail superintendents
- Median annual wage, 2021: $80,250
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 36.8% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 12,300
--- Expected change by 2031: 600 jobs lost
#14. Signal and track switch repairers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $80,570
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 79.3% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 6,800
--- Expected change by 2031: 200 jobs added
#13. Power plant operators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $80,850
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 62.5% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 29,200
--- Expected change by 2031: 4,500 jobs lost
#12. Subway and streetcar operators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $81,180
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 73.8% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 10,600
--- Expected change by 2031: 400 jobs added
#11. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels
- Median annual wage, 2021: $81,640
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 71.9% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 36,800
--- Expected change by 2031: 400 jobs added
#10. Ship engineers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $82,410
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 75.6% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 7,900
--- Expected change by 2031: 100 jobs lost
#9. Detectives and criminal investigators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $83,640
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 29.9% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 112,900
--- Expected change by 2031: 800 jobs lost
#8. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay
- Median annual wage, 2021: $93,420
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 69.2% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 22,800
--- Expected change by 2031: 1,100 jobs lost
#7. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $97,860
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 77.5% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Apprenticeship
- Number of jobs in 2021: 23,200
--- Expected change by 2031: 700 jobs added
#6. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $98,230
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 60.9% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: 5 years or more
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 150,700
--- Expected change by 2031: 12,700 jobs added
#5. Power distributors and dispatchers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $98,530
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 62.5% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 9,700
--- Expected change by 2031: 600 jobs lost
#4. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
- Median annual wage, 2021: $99,330
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 37.4% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 132,300
--- Expected change by 2031: 3,700 jobs added
#3. Commercial pilots
- Median annual wage, 2021: $99,640
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 18.2% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 47,700
--- Expected change by 2031: 2,400 jobs added
#2. Nuclear power reactor operators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $104,260
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 62.5% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 4,800
--- Expected change by 2031: 1,300 jobs lost
#1. Makeup artists, theatrical and performance
- Median annual wage, 2021: $134,750
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 67.9% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 4,400
--- Expected change by 2031: 300 jobs added
