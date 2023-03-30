Patrons of the Benton Public Library trying to enjoy a book in the outdoor reading garden might have their novel or biography interrupted by the occasional “Aaargh!” or “Ahoy, matey,” but they should not be alarmed; those sounds are coming from one of the library’s newest features.

The Benton Public Library is home to a pirate ship – a 40-foot long wooden replica of a sea-faring vessel, complete with masts and sails, a working rudder and cargo hold. More than a play structure, the ship is a way to help children use their imaginations and connect them with the library.

“It’s an attraction to get more people to the library,” Library Director Susan Stickel said. “We are so much more than books. This is just another offering for the community to enjoy.”

The one-of-a-kind boat has been available for play since late last fall. A formal dedication – or christening – is set for June. That’s when the ship’s name will be revealed.

The ship, which is open for pretend sailing and exploring (weather permitting) during library hours, was designed and built by Stickel’s husband Henry, a longtime woodworker, in response to a desire by the library’s board of directors to have a play structure for the reading garden.

“One day, one of the board members brought me a book of playground equipment,” Henry recalled. “I looked through the book and thought it was all boring. I thought it would be nice to have a pirate ship out there.”

Using his experience as a wooden model maker (he has constructed several scale models in recent years including World War II PT boats and the RMS Titanic), he said he “put pencil to paper” and came up with a design and then constructed a wooden model which he presented to the board. With the body’s approval and after checking on insurance and other requirements, Henry, 74, set sail, so to speak, on building a boat.

“With the models, I have a little knowledge on building ships, but it’s a lot different when you start in building a big one,” he said, adding that construction took about a year.

The completed structure is as realistic as he could make it: turn the captain’s wheel and the large rudder at the stern moves on command, there is a working rope winch and the sails can be adjusted to catch the winds just right.

Everything with it is ship-shape.

“Basically, if it had a bottom in it, we could take it out on Rend Lake,” he said proudly. “I’m really pleased with it.”

His wife and the library director, Susan, said the ship has already become a hit with young sailors.

“Everyone is just amazed and they love the ship, all ages,” she said. “Children love to come to the library and play on it. It’s especially popular after story hour.”

The bounty of laughter and excitement coming from the lads and lassies on board is a treasure for Henry.

“I love seeing the kids having a good time on it,” he said.

