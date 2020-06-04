'Ain't No Negativity Allowed': In Anna, nearly 200 demonstrate against police brutality

“I’ve never seen so many white people give a darn about black people,” she said.

Takiyah Coleman was often at the head of the march and in the middle of the demonstration. Coleman, a 19-year-old black resident of Anna, said racism still has a home in Anna. She said when she tells her friends where she lives, they “automatically know” what the town’s reputation is.

When asked why some people consider Anna’s racist reputation to be strictly a thing of the past, she was frank.

“Because it’s not happening to them,” she said.

She said she hopes that by marching, people will see and begin to understand life in her shoes.

Jenna Gomez, 18, of Cobden, was one of the organizers of Thursday's march. She said the purpose for the march was to correct the perception of what Anna is.

“We wanted to bring this to show that Anna is not, by any means, what people say it is,” she said, in reference to the town’s racist history. She said the turnout, which exceeded her initial estimates of fewer than 10 people, made her feel appreciated.