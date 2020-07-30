AISWCD elects Shumaker to statewide leadership team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts (AISWCD) this week announced Dale Shumaker, chairman of the Pulaski-Alexander County Soil and Water Conservation District, was elected vice president of the association. Elections were conducted during the association’s virtual annual meeting earlier this month.

Shumaker, of Olive Branch, has served on the Pulaski-Alexander County Soil and Water Conservation District Board for 23 years with the past 11 years as chairman. He was raised on a grain and livestock farm and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a focus in plant and soil sciences. Shumaker is retired from Bunge North America, after a 36-year career with the agribusiness and food company.

According to a news release from AIDWCD, Shumaker’s conservation interests include soil health and cover crop advocacy, forest management, and forestry curriculum for high school-aged students.

Shumaker also serves as a member of the Illinois Forestry Development Council and a committee member for the U.S. 51 Bridge Replacement initiative over the Ohio River.

To learn more about AISWCD, visit aiswcd.org.

— The Southern

