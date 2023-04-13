Advanced Surgical Technology has announced the addition of vascular and endovascular surgeon Dr. Mohammed Al-Zoubaidi at the practice’s offices in Centralia and Herrin.

An experienced and knowledgeable surgeon, Al-Zoubaidi, completed a surgical internship at the prestigious Johns Hopkins Hospital, a vascular and endovascular fellowship at the University of Buffalo a residency at the University of Texas, where he received the “Chief Resident of the Year” award. He has completed thousands of surgeries with specialties in the treatment of varicose veins, spider veins and leg swelling, dialysis access surgery, minimally-invasive abdominal aortic aneurysm repair and carotid disease treatment including the Novel TCAR procedure to reduce the risk of strokes.

In 2017, Al-Zoubaidi was the first vascular surgeon in Illinois to perform the Novel TCAR procedure to help reduce the risk of strokes. He also specializes in treating peripheral arterial disease and blockages in the arteries of the leg, helping patients who experience pain while walking and those who suffer from non-healing wounds.

Al-Zoubaidi, who is originally from the Middle East and previously a resident of Ireland, is committed to providing excellent and patient-centered care while leading and building a team environment while delivering robust vascular programs to the region.

Al-Zoubaidi is accepting new patients at the Advanced Surgical Technology offices in Herrin and Centralia. Appointments are available by calling (618) 942-9585.