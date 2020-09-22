Alee Quick to lead newsroom at The Southern Illinoisan

CARBONDALE — Veteran Southern Illinoisan editor and journalist Alee Quick of Carbondale was promoted Tuesday to the newspaper and online media company’s top editor role.
Quick replaces former editor Tom English.
Lee Enterprises Midwest Regional Editor Marc Chase announced Quick’s promotion to local news editor in a staff meeting Tuesday. Lee Enterprises is the parent company for the Southern Illinoisan.
“I can’t think of anyone as plugged in to this staff, this community and its readership as Alee,” said Chase, noting Quick’s key role in leading the enterprise to multiple top state journalism awards. “Those who have worked with her, no doubt, know this to be true. Alee has worked tirelessly to help lead this news team to the quality it has so aptly put on display.”
Quick joined The Southern Illinoisan in October 2014 as online editor. She also was digital editor before accepting the position of local news editor. Chase said Quick has played key roles in growing the Southern Illinoisan’s digital presence and will continue to lead the growth of online readership while serving print readers with award-winning content.
“Our true north to succeeding as a newspaper and an industry is our dedication to and passion for our community and our readers,” Chase said. “Alee has those in spades.”
“I am humbled that I have been asked to lead the award-winning, talented and hardworking news team at The Southern," Quick said. "Southern Illinois is my home, and I care deeply about this community. I look forward to continuing to serve this diverse community by keeping our readers informed, and I look forward to engaging in conversation with all of you."
Quick also has hosted a weekly trivia night at Carbondale bar Hangar 9 for four years.
Quick is host of The Southern Radio Hour, which airs 8 a.m. Mondays on WDBX 91.1 FM.
She and her husband live in Carbondale with their three dogs.
Quick can be contacted at alee.quick@thesouthern.com.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.