Alee Quick to lead newsroom at The Southern Illinoisan

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Veteran Southern Illinoisan editor and journalist Alee Quick of Carbondale was promoted Tuesday to the newspaper and online media company’s top editor role.

Quick replaces former editor Tom English.

Lee Enterprises Midwest Regional Editor Marc Chase announced Quick’s promotion to local news editor in a staff meeting Tuesday. Lee Enterprises is the parent company for the Southern Illinoisan.

“I can’t think of anyone as plugged in to this staff, this community and its readership as Alee,” said Chase, noting Quick’s key role in leading the enterprise to multiple top state journalism awards. “Those who have worked with her, no doubt, know this to be true. Alee has worked tirelessly to help lead this news team to the quality it has so aptly put on display.”

Quick joined The Southern Illinoisan in October 2014 as online editor. She also was digital editor before accepting the position of local news editor. Chase said Quick has played key roles in growing the Southern Illinoisan’s digital presence and will continue to lead the growth of online readership while serving print readers with award-winning content.