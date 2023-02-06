Multiple area fire departments are battling a fire at the former Walnut Street Baptist Church building at the corner of University Avenue and East Walnut Street in Carbondale.

The former education wing of the structure, which has been vacant and is owned by the City of Carbondale, was engulfed in flames around 10 a.m., with fire visible from the roof and upper story windows. Tuesday, the Carbondale City Council approved a bid for demolition of the building. The former church is located just west of the Carbondale City Hall/Civic Center building.

Fire departments from Herrin, Marion and Murphysboro were among those providing mutual aid to the Carbondale department. Crews from Ameren Illinois were on the scene and the fire has led to the closure of portions of U.S. Route 51 and Illinois Route 13.

This is a developing story and will be updated.