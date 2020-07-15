Alexander County judge issues temporary restraining order against Aperion Care Cairo

While the decision has come unexpectedly to residents and staff, Frankel said Aperion Care has been weighing this option for a while. “These decisions don’t come lightly,” he said. “I don’t know if people believe me when I say that, but it doesn’t.” Frankel said that major drivers in the decision are the state’s historically low Medicaid reimbursement rates for nursing homes and challenges with recruiting staff — registered nurses especially — in a rural, depressed area. Another factor is that the nursing home has also not been full for some time, he said. About 30 beds in the 83-bed facility are vacant. “It’s just time — time to move on,” he said.

Family members of residents say they were taken aback by the decision, and frustrated by the lack of clear communication from the company.

Trudy Morris said her 82-year-old mother has lived at the nursing home in Cairo for 12 years. Morris said she’s received no communication from nursing home staff about the closure plans, but instead had to hear about it from others in the community.