Alexander County reports first COVID-19 case

The Southern Seven Health Department on Thursday reported the first case of COVID-19 in Alexander County.
The first Alexander County case is a woman in her 50s. She is being isolated, according to the health department.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|0
|0
|0
|Franklin
|5
|0
|0
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|0
|Hamilton
|0
|0
|0
|Hardin
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson
|39
|4
|14
|Jefferson
|10
|1
|0
|Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|Massac
|3
|0
|2
|Perry
|1
|0
|0
|Pope
|0
|0
|0
|Pulaski
|6
|0
|0
|Randolph
|47
|0
|29
|Saline
|3
|0
|1
|Union
|3
|0
|0
|Williamson
|12
|0
|6
|White
|0
|0
|0
— The Southern
