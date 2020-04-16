Alexander County reports first COVID-19 case
The Southern Seven Health Department on Thursday reported the first case of COVID-19 in Alexander County.

The first Alexander County case is a woman in her 50s. She is being isolated, according to the health department. 

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 0 0 0
Franklin 5 0 0
Gallatin 2 0 0
Hamilton 0 0 0
Hardin 0 0 0
Jackson 39 4 14
Jefferson 10 1 0
Johnson 2 0 0
Massac 3 0 2
Perry 1 0 0
Pope 0 0 0
Pulaski 6 0 0
Randolph 47 0 29
Saline 3 0 1
Union 3 0 0
Williamson 12 0 6
White 0 0 0

— The Southern

