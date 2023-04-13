Every month, orthodontists across the nation look to the American Journal of Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics for the latest in industry news, technologies and advancement in treatments. Recently, readers of the industry periodical also have seen the work of Carbondale orthodontist Dr. Joseph Hudgins on the cover of the magazine.
In fact, clients of Joseph Hudgins Orthodontics were featured in both the January and February editions.
“This is the first time one of our patients has been selected. It’s super exciting,” Hudgins said. “The American Journal of Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics is the leading orthodontic journal in the world. I feel it's quite the honor.”
To have a patient’s photo selected for the cover is rare; to have two in a row is practically unheard of.
"We received a note in November that we had one selected for January and that was exciting because we had never had one before, but then the other one came right on its heels. It was tremendous news for us," said Dr. Hudgins.
The January issue, sent to 17,000 subscribers worldwide, featured a photo of Bridget Bailey of Murphysboro. Emma Kate Bloodworth of Carbondale was selected for the February cover. Both portraits were taken by professional photographer Keri Hamilton of Rockwood.
“Both girls were members of my model team and the photos were from a photo shoot we did in the snow. Dr. Hudgins' team reached out to see if they could submit the photos for consideration of the magazine. I was thrilled to hear those were chosen for the cover,” Hamilton said.
The orthodontist said practitioners are invited to submit photographs for the magazine cover and his office has sent in pictures of patient outcomes for about 10 years, but had never had any selected in the past. The photographs give the publication a smiling face on the cover and other than a printed recognition of the patient and treating orthodontist, treatment plans or processes are not discussed.
Hudgins, who has been in practice for more than three decades, said having the cover photo is more than an honor.
“It’s a combination of a lot of things,” he explained. “It shows successful outcomes in the orthodontic treatment and then I think it represents what we can do as an orthodontist and what we can achieve through treatment,” he said, adding that credit should be shared with clients, their families and his staff for the outcomes and smiles.
He added that the patients and their families were excited to be selected.
“They all want copies,” he said.
