All-trans girl Carbondale band sets the stage for future generations

CARBONDALE – A local all-trans girl band tackles topics like demisexuality while inspiring people to be themselves.

Gabi the Bunni, aka Bunni, is a new three-person Carbondale band that plays music within the rock and pop genres. It all started as a solo music adventure for Gabi Pyris, the singer and drummer, when she wrote her album Demi and recorded it.

However, when Jennifer Davolt, now guitarist for the band, started recommending Pyris to people for them to book for live shows, Pyris began looking for bandmates.

“My first thought was panic because I was like, ‘oh, I've never really played live in several years,’” Pyris said. “I could go up there with just me and backtrack playing guitar. I've done that before. But it's like karaoke. It's not necessarily the same vibe as having a band. But now this (playing with the band) is my favorite thing in the world. These are my favorite players. I feel really honored to be on the stage with them because they're so talented.”

Davolt and Anise River, now bassist for the band, joined Pyris in creating the three-person band where they now play Pyris’s album, Demi, which is all about discovering her demisexuality across Carbondale.

“The title to me is about being demisexual and the lyrics of the songs are about me learning that about myself,” Pyris said. “The song that means the most to me is called 'Bestie Vibes Only' because it was the first one I wrote and it's kind of like everything else is the story about why I wrote that song. I had so many things in my life that didn't work out because they didn't have the right kind of romantic connection. I couldn't do anything without a romantic connection. So, people were expecting things from me, but not meeting me here in my heart.”

While their songs mainly center on demisexuality, the group has also become known as one of the few all-trans girl bands in the area.

That title has brought with it the pressure of being a driving force behind people coming out in the LGBTQ+ community, according to Davolt.

Davolt, who has been in the local music scene for years, has dealt with that kind of attention long before Gabi the Bunni.

“I literally had people come up to me in the last few years and be like, ‘Hey, I saw you play a show and then I decided I should come out,’” Davolt said. “It’s like 'Whoa. There is this fine line because sometimes they say, ‘Oh, well, I came out because of you.’ It's like 'Don't put that responsibility on me to a certain extent. You came out because of yourself because you needed to. If by seeing me being out in front of people on stage might have helped give you a little bit of courage that people do it, great. But at the end of the day, do it for yourself.”

Pyris said inspiring youth is one of the reasons she is so loud about being trans.

“When I came out, I couldn't do it until I saw other people doing it," Pyris said. "I didn't know what a trans person was growing up in my town. When I moved here, I met trans people. So, I feel it's really important for me to be trans loudly so that other people can see that. ... It makes my heartbeat really fast and happy.”

To keep up with Gabi the Bunni’s music go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5iBOHvWJywaF2isnBaUopQ.

