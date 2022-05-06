Alto Pass Bourbon Bar: Bringing the building back

Nick Schaefer’s friends have made some suggestions on how best to deal with Schaefer’s building in Alto Pass. With each idea, Schaefer shook his head.

“You sure you want to do this?” some have asked.

Others recommended the best way to deal with the big blue building on Main Street starts with a matchbook. Yet, Schaefer and his wife Jerri have grand plans for the structure—a vision they have had even before they came to own it.

As the owners of the popular vacation rental and Alto Pass wedding venue Haversham House and its accompanying properties, the Schaefers have a knack for not only fixing up older properties, but making successful businesses out of them. Their plans for turning the old mill into a bourbon bar should be no different.

Even without his friends’ opinions, Schaefer knows the challenges of turning a 150-year-old building into a thriving business.

“It’s a lot of work,” he admitted. “It’s an old building and sometimes you think it’s futile. Everything takes ten time longer than you expect and it seems like it cost ten time more, too, but it’s worth it. The goal is to dress it up while being as original as we can.”

The couple’s plan is to turn what may be Alto Pass’ oldest building into a nightspot and event space. Renovation of the second story into two rental suites is already complete. Remodeling of the first floor and basement—complete with its two-foot-thick stone walls—will give space for the bar, meeting rooms and a tasting facility.

“Bourbon is going to be our specialty drink,” explained Nick Schaefer. “Most bars you go into may have one or two bourbons to choose from, but we are going to feature a wide selection of bourbons and a lot of specialty drinks—those that take a long time to make and with lots of garnishments. It’s going to be a completely different kind of place.”

The tasting room will reflect that difference with a very unique service, he said.

“The idea is for anyone – a bride and groom, for example – to come in and tasted different whiskies and to blend and make your own cocktails to come up with your own personal drink and then we will barrel-age it for you so that you could have something later like your very own ‘Mr. and Mrs. Bourbon.’ The barrel will even have your name and wedding date on it,” he explained. “At your wedding we could crack open your barrel and you will have a one-of-a-kind drink.”

Schaefer said the personally-developed barrel of spirits do not have to be bourbon.

“It could be almost anything, any kind of cocktail. If your favorite drink is a Manhattan or if you want to develop a cherry wine and age it, we can do that,” he said.

Expectations are for the Bourbon Bar to be open in a few months, just in time for a busy wedding season at the Haversham House, carriage house and pavilion next door.

“I just picture wedding parties and families after they have a wedding rehearsal down at the pavilion, they will walk up here, past a waterfall and through beautiful landscaping and have their rehearsal dinner right here,” he explained.

The Bourbon Bar will have will include catering facilities as well as a selection of food for customers.

“We are not trying to be a restaurant. We will have a handful of things to eat, just not all fried things. We’re going beyond bar food,” Schaefer said.

Schaefer was careful to explain that the new venture will cater to more than just wedding parties and guests. He said, he hopes the bourbon bar will attract people visiting nearby wineries and other attractions in the area as well as locals. Even those who questioned his sanity at first.

