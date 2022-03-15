 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ameren announces natural gas projects in Carbondale, Williamson County

Ameren sign

Ameren Illinois has announced plans for two area projects designed to upgrade natural gas distribution in the region. Work is scheduled for the spring and summer.

In Carbondale, crews will be replacing almost seven miles of national gas pipeline serving 420 customers in the area between East Walnut Street and Grand Avenue.

This $4.5 million project should be completed by the end of the year, according to a news release from Ameren Illinois. The company said it has replaced 30 miles of steel distribution pipeline in Carbondale since 2012.

In Williamson County, contractors will being next month to upgrade seven miles of natural gas transmission pipeline from Johnston City to Marion.

This work will replace a pipeline from the 1960s with new 10-inch steel pipeline. The $31 million project should be complete in September.

"These proactive steps will ensure the continued safe, reliable delivery of natural gas today while preparing us to meet the future needs of our natural gas customers," said Brad Kloeppel, director of Southern Gas Operations for Ameren Illinois.

The company said customers along both projects may experience brief interruptions of natural gas service.

