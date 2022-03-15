Ameren announces natural gas projects in Carbondale, Williamson County

Ameren Illinois has announced plans for two area projects designed to upgrade natural gas distribution in the region. Work is scheduled for the spring and summer.
In Carbondale, crews will be replacing almost seven miles of national gas pipeline serving 420 customers in the area between East Walnut Street and Grand Avenue.
This $4.5 million project should be completed by the end of the year, according to a news release from Ameren Illinois. The company said it has replaced 30 miles of steel distribution pipeline in Carbondale since 2012.
In Williamson County, contractors will being next month to upgrade seven miles of natural gas transmission pipeline from Johnston City to Marion.
This work will replace a pipeline from the 1960s with new 10-inch steel pipeline. The $31 million project should be complete in September.
"These proactive steps will ensure the continued safe, reliable delivery of natural gas today while preparing us to meet the future needs of our natural gas customers," said Brad Kloeppel, director of Southern Gas Operations for Ameren Illinois.
The company said customers along both projects may experience brief interruptions of natural gas service.
10 festivals you have to be from Southern Illinois to understand
Old King Coal | West Frankfort
The Old King Coal festival honors coal miners and the coal industry in Southern Illinois, and features a pageant, vendors, talent contest, live music, a coal miners' memorial service and tribute to the mining industry, and more.
The festival is from May 12-15 this year.
More information: oldkingcoalfestival.org
HerrinFesta Italiana | Herrin
Celebrates the Italian heritage of Herrin. Bocce ball, carnival, arts and crafts, Italian food, grape stomp, beard and mustache contest, nightly entertainment and bands — which this year included George Thorogood, Halestorm and Old Dominion — and more.
HerrinFesta will take place place this year May 23-May 30.
More information: herrinfesta.com.
More HerrinFesta:
Superman Celebration | Metropolis
The hometown of Superman honors its native son with a fan film festival, artists alley and writers way, celebrity appearances, a costume contest, and more.
This year's celebration takes place June 10-12.
More information: supermancelebration.net
Cobden Peach Festival | Cobden
This celebration of Southern Illinois's orchards features carnival rides and games, Peach Queen Contest, homemade peach cobbler, 5K run/walk and more.
Took place this year Aug. 5-6.
More information: http://southernmostillinois.com/events/cobden-peach-festival/
Du Quoin State Fair | Du Quoin
Southern Illinois is almost like a state in itself, so it's only fitting it should have its own state fair. Takes place every year at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds and features music, carnival, fair food and more.
Takes place this year Aug. 26-Sept. 5.
More information: https://www.agr.state.il.us/dq/.
Fluorspar Festival | Rosiclare
This festival, according to the Hardin County tourism website, "celebrates the influences brought to the area by the fluorspar mining industry." Fluorspar is the state mineral of Illinois. The festival includes a Miss Fluorspar Pageant, carnival, pet parade and more.
Takes place the first weekend of October.
Popeye Picnic and Parade | Chester
Elzie Crisler Segar, who created the spinach-loving sailor Popeye, is a native son of Chester. The town celebrates its connection to the iconic cartoon annually with the Popeye Picnic.
Takes place this year Sept. 9-11 in Chester.
Apple Festival | Murphysboro
Another fruit-centered Southern Illinois celebration, this festival features a carnival, Miss Apple Festival pageant, parade and more.
Dates have not been announced this year, but the festival takes place in September.
More information: https://www.facebook.com/MurphysboroAF
See some historical Apple Festival photos: http://thesouthern.com/entertainment/events/look-back-apple-festival/collection_8c35fcea-6c84-11e6-94ef-ebbdf057385f.html
Vulture Fest | Makanda
Art, food and music celebrate the return of the turkey vultures to the bluffs surrounding Makanda, also known as the "Valley of the Arts."
Takes place this year Oct. 15-16.
More information: villageofmakanda.com or makandafestevents@gmail.com
Pope County Deer Festival | Golconda
Each year Golconda celebrates its designation as "Deer Capital of Illinois," as the Illinois General Assembly has named it.
Takes place this year Nov. 16-18 in Golconda.
More information: http://www.mainstreetgolconda.org/calendar-of-events/