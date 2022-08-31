American Idol's Haley Reinhart is coming to Marion on Sept. 12

Haley Reinhart, a former American Idol finalist and American Music Awards nominee, will bring her timeless voice to the Marion Cultural and Civic Center for a concert, Monday, Sept. 12.

Reinhart first gained attention when she placed third in the third season of “American Idol,” but since has earned 20 top singles on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart, Adult Pop chart, US Digital Chart US Dance chart and the Jazz Chart, a testament to her voice and the width of her talent.

A native of Wheeling, Illinois, the 31 year-old performer grew up listening to performers ranging from Ella Fitzgerald to The Beatles. She has recorded four solo albums as well as sang for countless television commercials, film soundtracks and online videos. Her remake of Elvis’ classic “Can’t Help Falling in Love” began as the soundtrack for a chewing gum commercial, but eventually peaked at No. 17 on the Adult Contemporary Chart and generated more than 325 million streams on Spotify.

Nearly a decade ago, The New York Times recognized Reinhart’s musical diversity.

“Her music leans forward at you,” Times reviewers wrote. “She has a percussive touch, graceful and sometimes aggressive, and she likes playing fast, walking or soloing or delivering a jagged ostinato. She’s justifying the role of bassist as bandleader, starting the tunes, pushing the band, delivering clean, strong rhythm and melody.”

Reinhart regularly lends her talents to Postmodern Jukebox, a musical collective which reworks popular current songs into vintage genres. She is featured on many of their most-viewed YouTube videos – some with more than 300 million views.

“I’m really excited to have a young, vibrant talent with a jazz and pop voice like she has come and do a full concert set,” said Josh Benson, executive director of the Marion Cultural and Civic Center. “She has a voice that kind of transcends genres. She can sing modern pop hits through a jazz interpretation that makes you fully identify it both as a modern pop song and as a jazz classic. It’s sort of the best of both worlds.”

In that way, Benson said Reinhart’s music transcends decades.

“She really bridges generational gaps, bringing the stylings of a foregone era into modern music with modern lyrics,” he added.

Tickets for Reinhart’s performance range from $27-$65 and are available at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center box office or online at www.marionccc.com.