American Red Cross encourages the community to attend local blood drives

CARBONDALE — There is always a demand for blood across the country, but local participation can help manage the need.

Brian Williamsen, a communications manager for the American Red Cross of Illinois, said 60% of Americans are eligible to give blood but only about 3% of them do.

“Every two seconds someone in the U.S needs blood. Every donation could potentially save a life,” he said.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, the amount of donations to American Red Cross began to decrease. Blood drives were canceled, there were fewer walk-ins and overall not enough participation from the community.

The ARC communication team actively works to get the word out. From social media posts to regular news releases.

Williamsen says signs are displayed outside throughout the region informing the community members of upcoming blood drives.

“There are a lot of signs put out and other visible items, to learn about how and where to donate,” he said.

Sherry McKinney, the regional communications director in Nashville, said the blood shortage led to a calamity.

“Last year the shortage of blood was declared a disaster across the nation … it was considered to be the equivalent of a tornado or hurricane,” McKinney said.

McKinney said there was a 20% shortage across the nation. This caused many altercations in medical institutions due to the need. Altercations we would want to keep preventing in the future, she said.

“We don’t want to have to reschedule surgeries. We don’t want to say no to a woman having a baby in need of blood. Even kids with leukemia who depend on ARC,” McKinney said.

She said ARC stays optimistic but it can only get them so far.

“We are hopeful, we can hope all day long. It takes community action,” she said.

The American Red Cross receives 80% of their blood from community members. ARC supplies 40% of the nation's blood. There is only a low number of eligible participants. The power to help people in need dwindles.

McKinney says they always let the public know the need for blood.

“There is always a need for blood. Blood comes from humans; you can’t make it in any science lab,” she said.

McKinney and Williamsen said there are a lot of ways to get information about where, how, and when to donate blood.

There are a lot of ways the community is encouraged to donate, according to McKinney. They try to make some enticing offers to motivate locals.

“We are pretty proactive. We offer some incentive packages. A recent one we are doing is giving out a random donor a $6,000 gas card,” she said.

Among the nation, ARC employees work together to come up with rewards and ideas for community participation. The help is very valuable.

If you are looking to help, here are some local blood drives coming up:

DeSoto

Aug. 25 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at DeSoto Grade School.

Carbondale

Aug. 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., University Mall

Aug. 29 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., SIU Lentz Hall

Aug. 29 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., SIU Grinnell Hall

Aug. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., SIU Student Center

Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., SIU Student Center

Champaign/Urbana

Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., UIUC Illini Union

Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., UIUC Illini Union

Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., UIUC Newman Hall

Sept. 23 from: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., UIUC Illini Union

To find more blood drives, check out their website or subscribe to their email list where they send monthly updates. You can visit the website at https://www.redcross.org or by calling 1-800-REDCROSS. There is also a Blood Donor app available in all app stores that’s free download. To make an appointment, visit https://www.rcblood.org/appointments.