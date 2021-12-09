American Red Cross warns if donors don't step up, patients may be delayed medical care

Nearly two years into the pandemic, everyone has earned a holiday break with their family and friends. But as seasonal celebrations begin, the American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, needs your help as it is facing historically low blood supply levels.

Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school, flu and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood and platelet donations this time of year – the same time more of us travel for the holidays. Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible.

If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care, according to the American Red Cross.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, as long the donor is symptom-free.

Anyone 17 years of age or older (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weighs at least 110 pounds and in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. Donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements. Donors must have a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification to check-in at a blood drive.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows high standards of safety and infection control. Additional precautions include everyone wearing face masks, regardless of vaccination status. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

To encourage donors to help address the historically low blood supply levels, all donors this holiday season, Dec. 17 through Jan. 2, will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Holiday season blood drives

Dec. 17

Carbondale: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Carbondale Community High School, 1301 E. Walnut St.

Herrin: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Herrin Hospital Medical Arts Conference Center, 220 S. Park Ave.

Dec. 20

Carbondale: 1:30-5:30 p.m., Redeemer Community Church, 725 Lewis Lane

Marion: 1-6 p.m., Marion Masonic Lodge, 703 W. Robinson Drive

Mount Vernon: 1-6 p.m., Drury Inn and Suites, 145 N. 44th St.

Dec. 22

Carbondale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Lowes, 1170 E. Rendleman Road

Dec. 23

Mount Vernon: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street

Dec. 27

Christopher: 2-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 209 N. Maple St.

Cutler: 2-6 p.m., Cutler Community Center, 409 S. Main St.

Dec. 28

Benton: 12:30-5:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 311 S. Main St.

Carbondale: 12:30-5:30 p.m., University Mall, 1237 E. Main St.

Du Quoin: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Du Quoin American Legion, 900 S. Jefferson St.

Marion: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Veteran's Airport, 10400 Terminal Drive, No. 200

Murphysboro: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Davis McCann Center, 1410 Walnut St.

Dec. 29

Carbondale: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, 405 W. Jackson St.

Tamaroa: 2-6 p.m., Tamaroa Community Center, 534 W. Second North St.

Marion: 1-5 p.m., Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St.

Dec. 30

Carbondale: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., SIH System Office, University Mall, 1239 E. Main St.

Belle Rive: 2-6 p.m., Belle Rive Missionary Baptist Church, 401 S. Main St.

Johnston City: 11 a.m. -3 p.m., Redemption Church, 17466 N. Route 37

Pinckneyville: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Pinckneyville Community Hospital Wellness Center, 5383 State Highway 154

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.