Amid Phase Five of the Restore Illinois plan, Catholics consider returning to in-person Mass

CARBONDALE — Phase Five of the Restore Illinois plan means large gatherings of all sizes can resume, yet many Catholic churches still offer livestreamed Masses.

Monsignor John Myler, media spokesman for the Belleville diocese believes "All Catholics have an obligation to attend Mass every Sunday and every Holy Day of Obligation."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone became shut-ins, not just the sick and elderly. Catholics were required with everyone else to shelter in place as the virus outbreak prompted the closing of churches. In response, Myler said parishes set up the equipment and personnel to livestream Mass every Sunday.

The Catholic Church was prepared for COVID-19 when it hit. Ever since, according to Myler, televising the Mass has been a common occurrence.

"Long ago, forty or fifty years ago, the archdioceses of Chicago and Saint Louis, for example, began to offer a televised Mass for shut-ins every Sunday morning," said Myler.

At the time, many Catholic hospitals would offer a recording of the Mass for patients in their rooms who were too infirm to make it to the chapel for Mass. "For half a century, the Church has made an effort to make sure that those who are very sick, those who are in nursing homes, were able to see and hear the sacred liturgy."

As rector of the Belleville Cathedral at the time COVID-19 hit, Myler recalls that the diocese invested in over $20,000 worth of equipment and personnel to make the live stream of the Mass a reality.

But reality changes, and the reality is that at least today, there is no recognized health risk by the Illinois government in participating in a large gathering. "It was just the thing to do during COVID. But now, pray God, we are in the end of COVID period." Myler said.

Since the Illinois government has signed off on the return of large gatherings, like Mass, many Southern Illinoisans are deciding how to approach returning to their churches.

"Participation by watching the livestream is not attending Mass in the church with the congregation," said Myler. He mentioned the biblical basis for the Sunday obligation and gathering together in-person by quoting the scripture passage, "Where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I in their midst."

"But, the livestream seems to be carrying on," he said. "The question for each parish and for the diocese as a whole is should this continue or not?"

Given that such networks as ETWN exist, which broadcasts masses almost anywhere in the world three or four times a day, Myler asks the question, "Is it necessary, and is it advisable, and desirable for each parish to livestream its own Mass?" Myler continues, "Some have already ceased doing that, some are thinking about it and some are continuing to do it."

One such parish which continues to livestream their Sunday Masses is Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin. "We continue to offer livestreaming because from time to time, parishioners who have COVID, who are physically unable to get to Mass ... it gives them the opportunity to remain connected to their parish community via livestream," said Very Reverend Mark D. Reyling, pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

Father Reyling said that there are about 30 people who view the livestream, but attendance seems to be growing over time.

"I don't think that continuing the livestream hinders this in any way," Father Reyling added.

But, there are other concerns keeping some parishioners away.

"Initially I was concerned that folks would have either 'got out of the habit' of attending or would come to think they could 'get through life' without attending Mass. Over time, I think that there are still folks who haven't returned, some angry because the churches shut down during the pandemic, some who just needed an excuse not to attend and this one fit. Overall I believe that people missed receiving the Eucharist and that has drawn them back to attending on a regular basis."

According to a Vinea research study on the impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Catholics, many do not want to come back to Mass – they'd rather stay home, and not because of ill health.

The study showed that during the pandemic, 70% of American parishes livestreamed their Masses. That number dropped to 40% in February of 2022. When the survey asked how accustomed Mass-goers were to not attending in-person, 38% responded they were accustomed, because it was easier to watch TV Mass, not have to drive or dress up, and not have to kneel.

For Myler, apathy toward in-person Mass attendance isn't just proved by numbers, but also from experience in his own parish.

"[I, (Myler)] talked with a guy over the phone, a parishioner. I said, 'I haven't seen you, Joe, in months and months. He said, 'I'll tell you what, I'm an accountant. This is my busy time of the year. It is just so much easier for me to wake up on Sunday morning, sit in my living room, do my work, have my hot cup of coffee, and watch Mass on TV.' That is not what this streaming Mass is meant to be," Myler said.

The research study concluded, "We believe that too many Catholics fundamentally do not understand or appreciate the Mass. This makes recovery from COVID-19 more difficult. Further study is needed to explore the underlying understanding of and motivations (obligation versus [sic.] desire versus [sic.] habit) of Mass attendance among Catholics to better understand how best to turn this trend around and have Catholics see the Mass for what it is and not 'settle' for streaming Masses from home."

Myler thinks the livestream for general viewing will be phased out, while the established network telecast will continue on. The guidelines to determine exactly how that plays out may come from the diocese, the region, or the American Bishops as a whole.

"As a pastor, I know I've made over the last several years thousands of telephone calls. Just each evening, four or five calls to people, 'How are you doing? How are you feeling?' That sort of personal contact is very important. I am not sure that livestreaming qualifies as personal contact." said Myler.

For Father Ryeling and his parish in OLMC, community is key. "Being Catholic is about being part of a community, a parish family. You can't be part of a community sitting on the couch watching Mass and you can't receive the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist through a TV screen. It's just not the same. It's one thing if you are sick or are physically not able to attend Mass. It's a whole other thing to be fully capable, but just not willing."