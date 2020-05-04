Amidst its own struggles, Newman and Company in Herrin still finds way to help others

HERRIN — Rob Newman, owner of Newman and Company in Herrin, has done everything he can to ensure his small bakery and restaurant survives the coronavirus shutdown, but only time will tell if his efforts are enough.
Newman posted a video April 29 to Facebook to share his experiences as a small business owner during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials scramble to respond as at least 150 plant workers at Gilster-Mary Lee test positive for COVID-19
“I have tried to build that small business. I have put my blood and sweat and many, many, many, many hours into it to get that business to where it is today,” Newman said in the video. "I believe in America. I believe in freedoms. It’s not that I’m hateful. It’s not that I don’t care about other people because I do.”
He posted a video, so people could see his emotions.
In addition to the Facebook video, Newman started a Go Fund Me account asking for donations for his small bakery and restaurant. The account had $2,645.
For Newman, the past six weeks have been a roller coaster of information and emotions.
“I first thought we’d have to close for a month. I went into panic mode,” Newman said.
Then he started hearing about a stimulus package, loans and grants for businesses. While they were encouraging news, Newman does not qualify for most of them.
But, he worked out a plan to do curbside pickup. When he found out his patrons could come inside and order, he started allowing that. He also added GrubHub to give his customers and option for delivery.
He started the Go Fund Me campaign called Save Our Local Bakery and cut his staff to one other employee.
Even with all those efforts, Newman’s business has been cut to about half.
“I’m keeping a positive mindset and a presence on social media,” Newman said, adding that he’s considering hiring someone to do local delivery. GrubHub takes 30 percent of each order they deliver.
While overall business has been cut in half, Newman and Company’s breakfast sales are gone. “It’s pretty much killed our breakfast. People want to come in and sit down to eat breakfast,” he said.
But, one thing that remains strong is Newman’s faith in God and the community.
He is known for his Monday “pay what you can” sales, which are donated to a local person or group in need. He has raised money to donate to people with cancer, heart disease and other medical needs, a family with a child with cancer and others.
Newman and Company's most recent fundraiser helped Dale’s Details, a small auto detailing and sales business in Herrin. They were able to raise $1,400 for Dale’s.
“The outpouring of love and support has been great,” he said, adding that the people of Herrin have shown him a lot of support. He also received support from people in Marion, Carterville, Johnston City and other towns in the region.
Bryan and Theresa Schroeder, of Hurst, stopped Monday afternoon to order lunch.
“We want to get this place open," Theresa Schroeder said. "It’s our favorite place."
Another customer bought $50 in gift cards, saying she saw Newman’s video on Facebook.
Newman has found other positives in the shutdown, too. He has rediscovered Ferne Clyffe State Park, a place he visited frequently as a child.
“I just continue to trust God. God is ultimately in control,” Newman said. “This has shown me that there are a lot of good people out there who care. I hope we don’t forget that in six months.”
Newman and Company is located at 3 N. Park Ave. in Herrin. For more information, visit their page on Facebook.
Gallery: CCHS seniors pick up caps and gowns for graduation amid COVID-19 pandemic
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.