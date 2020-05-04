Amidst its own struggles, Newman and Company in Herrin still finds way to help others

But, he worked out a plan to do curbside pickup. When he found out his patrons could come inside and order, he started allowing that. He also added GrubHub to give his customers and option for delivery.

He started the Go Fund Me campaign called Save Our Local Bakery and cut his staff to one other employee.

Even with all those efforts, Newman’s business has been cut to about half.

“I’m keeping a positive mindset and a presence on social media,” Newman said, adding that he’s considering hiring someone to do local delivery. GrubHub takes 30 percent of each order they deliver.

While overall business has been cut in half, Newman and Company’s breakfast sales are gone. “It’s pretty much killed our breakfast. People want to come in and sit down to eat breakfast,” he said.

But, one thing that remains strong is Newman’s faith in God and the community.

He is known for his Monday “pay what you can” sales, which are donated to a local person or group in need. He has raised money to donate to people with cancer, heart disease and other medical needs, a family with a child with cancer and others.