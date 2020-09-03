Amtrak reducing service, furloughing employees in Carbondale

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Amtrak is further reducing its direct Carbondale-to-Chicago routes as part of nationwide cuts, and more than a dozen employees with the agency’s Carbondale crew are facing furloughs for upwards of a year.

In a statement, Amtrak said it has undergone a thorough review of its fiscal year 2021 budget during the past several weeks.

“While we have implemented initiatives to minimize the number of furloughs and involuntary separations, significant reductions remain necessary due to the slow recovery of ridership and revenue,” Amtrak said in the statement a spokesman provided to The Southern.

Across the U.S., the agency plans to furlough about 1,950 employees and eliminate another 100 management positions. Amtrak is also reducing some of its long-distance routes.

Beginning in October, there will only be one northbound train leaving Carbondale direct for Chicago on four days out of the week. Currently, there are two direct Carbondale-to-Chicago trains daily, leaving most mornings at 3:16 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

The 7:30 a.m. train is not affected by changes Amtrak announced this week.