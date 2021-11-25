'An Aha! Moment': Learning of life with dementia

I stood in front of the children’s activity sheet and didn’t know what I was supposed to do. The longer I looked at it, the more confused I became. I remembered being told to do something, but not recalling what it was I did nothing.

To outside observers, I’m sure I looked confused; almost like I had dementia.

That was the idea.

I was participating in a program called Dementia Live, an experience offered by Marion-based Hospice of Southern Illinois to give caregivers, medical practitioners, family members and others a sense of what life is like for those with dementia, Alzheimer’s disease or other disorders associated with aging.

It worked. Like many who have gone through the no-cost exercise, I came away with a better understanding of the sensory and cognitive losses that people with dementia or Alzheimer’s live with on a daily basis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 5.8 million people in the U.S. have one or more of the 400 types of dementia including Alzheimer’s disease. Predictions are that by 2060, 14 million people will diagnosed with the impaired ability to remember, think or make decisions.

Dementia Live

“This is so that people can come away feeling what it is like to have dementia or Alzheimer’s disease,” explained Melise Oakley, Community Education Coordinator for Hospice of Southern Illinois. “It is so you can be a better caregiver or a better provider, just knowing what they are going through. It is a phenomenal experience.”

Hospice of Southern Illinois received a grant for the necessary materials and training to offer the experience. Since March, about 350 people have participated in the exercise. Oakley said the response from those who have done the exercise has been almost universally the same.

“It is an ‘Aha!’ moment of empowerment and understanding the confusion, the anxiousness and isolation – the things that someone who has Alzheimer’s or dementia have,” Oakley said, adding the exercise mimics many of the conditions that come with getting older: things like fading eyesight, diminished hearing and decreased feeling in the fingers.

To duplicate these issues, the Dementia Live experience uses a number of tools. Participants wear thick cotton gloves to limit dexterity and agility. Special glasses block peripheral vision and most disconcerting to those going through the experiment are the headphones, canceling out most other sounds in the room and constantly playing a mix of audio including, television sound tracks, barking dogs, conversations, door bells and more. The sounds were designed to not only replicate hearing loss, but also mimic the confusion that comes from “tangles” in the brain – how even simple things get mixed up or lost.

Once subjects are “geared up,” they are led into a room where a series of otherwise simple tasks await. Participants are told they will be given oral instructions on five tasks to complete within the seven minutes of the experience.

In my case, Hospice of Southern Illinois Community Education Manager Deborah Hogg led me into the room. With the audio playing, she stood right behind my shoulder – where I could not see her – and started to read my assignments.

Without seeing her and with the audio playing, I could barely make out what she was saying. I heard something about “hanging up a vest,” and I made out something about a knife and fork as well as mention of addressing an envelope.

After she said go, I looked around the room. I saw a vest on a table. I found a hanger and clumsily hung it up. I moved to a pile of silverware and a tray. Remembering the something Hogg said about a knife and fork, I struggled to separate the cutlery and put it in the right place in the divided tray. I was able to write my own address on an envelope even though it was barely legible; the gloves made holding a pen challenging. Next to the envelopes was that children’s activity sheet. I remembered I was supposed to circle something, but what was it?

That’s when it hit me. I didn’t know what to do. I just stared at the page before giving up. I turned around. One of the other participants had stopped long before me, not understanding a single instruction.

Another, Kevin Haupft, 33, of Carbondale was completing the fourth of his five assignments before also surrendering. He said he didn’t know what the final one was.

The reaction

“It was very frustrating that I had tasks to do, but not being able to execute them,” Haupt said. “I can see how that as a caregiver, it would take a lot of patience and understanding to work with people with these conditions.”

I knew exactly what he meant. I spent much of the time trying to figure out what I was supposed to be doing and navigating the room successfully. I was better at navigation than completing the tasks. Hogg told me so in a post-exercise briefing.

“You were to zip a vest and place it on a hanger,” she outlined. “Then type ‘1623’ on a calculator, address an envelope to yourself, place a call to your friend and tell them the date and your location and finally, circle the fork and lamp on the activity page.”

Oh. That’s where the fork came into play. I had no idea about the lamp – and where did I get knife? I totally missed the zipping, the calling and the calculator.

Hogg said most people in Dementia Live have experiences similar to mine.

“It’s what happens when we get older. There are so many distractions in our minds and you feel confused,” she explained. “We will tell someone with Alzheimer’s that they need to do this and this and then this and then leave them to do it. You come back in five or 10 minutes and they still haven’t done anything because it all gets jumbled up.”

Hogg said that is why it is important for family members and caregivers to understand what they are dealing with when it comes to working with the elderly.

“It’s the perfect project for a family who has just found out or have had a diagnosis in their family to do together. It helps everyone understand the behaviors of an individual who has Alzheimer’s or dementia,” Hogg said. “You come away understanding better why they act the way they do and the things they do.”

Hospice of Southern Illinois offers Dementia Live training free of charge. Information is available by calling the organization at (618) 997-3030.

