Anna cannabis company eager to fill 200 job openings

“It’s a place where you don’t have to worry about layoffs or slowdowns; we’re experiencing really, really rapid growth and expect that to continue,” he said. “This is an opportunity for people to get in on the ground floor and there is a lot of room for growth with the company and in the industry.”

Leslie Cornelius-Weldon of Shawnee College said the job fair is open to anyone, not just Shawnee students or graduates. Applicants must be 21 years of age to interview with aeriz. She said attendees at the job fair will get some help with developing their applications.

“We’re going to help them with resume writing and interviewing skills, so they will get some pertinent skills they can use to apply at aeriz or other companies," she said.

Greg Mason, dean of workforce, innovation, adult basic and continuing education for the college, said the job fair – and the resulting jobs – are beneficial for the area’s economy.

“A company like aeriz can be a real boon to the community because it creates real jobs with real wages that allow people to take care of their families, to contribute to the community and to stay here in a region we all love and call home. This is a great opportunity for individuals and the community as well,” he said.