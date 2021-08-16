 Skip to main content
Anna cannabis company eager to fill 200 job openings
Anna cannabis company eager to fill 200 job openings

A local cannabis grower is hoping to fill up to 200 positions in the next few months and they are starting efforts with a two-day job fair this week.

In two sessions at the Shawnee Community College Anna Extension Center, the company, aeriz (pronounced “arise”), will hold informational meetings and open interviews for a wide range of positions.

The medical and recreational cannabis grower has a facility near Anna as well as one in Arizona, both of which use an aeroponic – or soilless – system to raise cannabis in a wholesale operation. The company does not sell its products directly to consumers.

The first job fair session is set for 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Both sessions are free and job seekers are encouraged to bring a resume if available.

“There’s a wide variety of jobs we are looking to fill,” explained company general manager Steve Bundy. “We are hiring those with horticulture degrees and those with have no training at all beyond high school. We are looking for delivery drivers, growers, trimmers, extraction and office staff. We have openings everywhere.”

Bundy said aeriz hopes to add as many as 200 new employees by the end of the year as part of planned expansion. The company currently employs about 100. He said it is a “growing” industry.

“It’s a place where you don’t have to worry about layoffs or slowdowns; we’re experiencing really, really rapid growth and expect that to continue,” he said. “This is an opportunity for people to get in on the ground floor and there is a lot of room for growth with the company and in the industry.”

Leslie Cornelius-Weldon of Shawnee College said the job fair is open to anyone, not just Shawnee students or graduates. Applicants must be 21 years of age to interview with aeriz. She said attendees at the job fair will get some help with developing their applications.

“We’re going to help them with resume writing and interviewing skills, so they will get some pertinent skills they can use to apply at aeriz or other companies," she said. 

Greg Mason, dean of workforce, innovation, adult basic and continuing education for the college, said the job fair – and the resulting jobs – are beneficial for the area’s economy.

“A company like aeriz can be a real boon to the community because it creates real jobs with real wages that allow people to take care of their families, to contribute to the community and to stay here in a region we all love and call home. This is a great opportunity for individuals and the community as well,” he said.

Registration is not required for the job fair, but recommended. To register or for more information, contact Shawnee’s Leslie Cornelius-Weldon at (618) 534-3337 or by email to lesliec@shawneecc.edu.

Higher Education Reporter

Les covers higher education as well as business and faith. A three-degree graduate of SIU, he has written for The Southern since 2009, joining the newsroom staff in 2021.

