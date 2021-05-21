Anna-Jo Garden Club dedicates picnic area in memory of Linda Clutts

ANNA — Tom Clutts remembers his mom, Linda, as a person who lived her motto, which was “Keep a smile on your face and a song in your heart.”
That motto is preserved on a sign in Anna-Jo Garden Club Hindman Park dedicating a picnic area in to Clutts, who died April 21, 2020. The area was dedicated during a ceremony at the club’s Garden Walk Thursday evening.
“When Linda Clutts passed away, her husband Fred made Anna-Jo Garden Club recipient of the donations made in her memory,” Nancy Kucera, garden club president, said. “Linda had lots of friends and been in tons of things.”
The garden club decided to plant some flowers, shrubs and trees and add a bench to beautify the small park, but donations kept rolling in.
“Her sister-in-law, Lois, suggested getting a picnic table,” Kucera said.
Several garden club members began researching picnic tables for public use. Kucera said they are not cheap. One of the members talked to a picnic table company that agreed to give them a discount because the garden club is a not-for-profit organization and the table was being installed in a public place.
Then, they contacted City Administrator Dori Bigler for permission to install the table. Gary Dahmer, public works manager, prepared the ground and had his crew build forms for the concrete pad and leveled the concrete.
Concrete was provided by Tim Mevert of Ready Mix Solutions. John Houseman donated a load of topsoil, and Tom Caldwell used the soil to help drainage in the picnic area.
Martha Ann Webb said Clutts was a longtime member of the garden club and had served as president. Kucera said Clutts also represented District VII of the Garden Clubs of Illinois. She also was active in Boys Scouts, AARP, Home Extension and Sweet Adelines.
She enjoyed music, played different instruments, and sang publicly and for family and friends. Her daughter-in-law, Natalie Clutts, said she went to a local nursing home once a month to bring music to the residents.
“She wanted to make people happy,” Tom Clutts said. “She enjoyed life and she enjoyed being busy.”
He added that his mother always strived to make the world a better place and a difference in her community.
“She was a Cub Scout leader for years and tried to inspire the children and adults to be their best always,” Tom Clutts said.
He said he and his siblings learned a lot from their parents. His dad, Fred, was always busy farming and working other jobs. His mom worked along him. They taught their children good work ethic and morals.
Fred Clutts died March 15, 2021.
“I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” he said. “Mom and dad were good friends. Mom had a wonderful life.”
