Anna-Jo Garden Club dedicates picnic area in memory of Linda Clutts

Concrete was provided by Tim Mevert of Ready Mix Solutions. John Houseman donated a load of topsoil, and Tom Caldwell used the soil to help drainage in the picnic area.

Martha Ann Webb said Clutts was a longtime member of the garden club and had served as president. Kucera said Clutts also represented District VII of the Garden Clubs of Illinois. She also was active in Boys Scouts, AARP, Home Extension and Sweet Adelines.

She enjoyed music, played different instruments, and sang publicly and for family and friends. Her daughter-in-law, Natalie Clutts, said she went to a local nursing home once a month to bring music to the residents.

“She wanted to make people happy,” Tom Clutts said. “She enjoyed life and she enjoyed being busy.”

He added that his mother always strived to make the world a better place and a difference in her community.

“She was a Cub Scout leader for years and tried to inspire the children and adults to be their best always,” Tom Clutts said.

He said he and his siblings learned a lot from their parents. His dad, Fred, was always busy farming and working other jobs. His mom worked along him. They taught their children good work ethic and morals.