Anna-Jonesboro High School earmarks nearly $900K of COVID-19 relief grant on football field astroturf

Brue-Hasty argues the school could have conducted more outreach on social media where the school’s general population is more accessible. She said to spend the money on astroturf, rather than the school’s other pressing needs, is a misuse of the grant.

“...We have so many other issues: the roof over the art room is leaking, there's a hole in the band, you know, the band wall. ... the band room pays for their own lockers, I mean, the technology, there's not a projector in the auditorium,” Brue-Hasty said. “They have to move a projector around school to use it for events, like orientation.”

According to official minutes from the July 19 meeting, board president Shane Osman and members Craig Partridge, Tim McGrath and Kyle Vosburgh voted yes to the turf plan. Board members Dedria “Dee” Blakely voted no and Darren Bailey abstained. Lenore Ashby was absent.

Superintendent Rob Wright said the people who spoke in opposition at the Aug. 16 meeting may or may not not be an accurate representation of how the majority of the community feels.